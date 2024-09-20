Retailers React: What are your expectations for the fall?

Every two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week, we asked: What are your expectations for the fall?
Here are their responses:
With the current traffic we are forecasting similar results as we had in the first half, which is down a little one week, flat the next. We’re hoping to finish flat or slightly off last year. Margins seem to be holding.
—Doug Peeples, Myers Flooring, Nashville, Tenn.
I think we will be down 10% to 15%. We had to raise margins about 3% to compensate. So far, we have been able to do this.
—Chris Kemp, Kemp’s Dalton West Flooring, Newnan, Ga.
We are hopeful the rest of the year will be stronger. The biggest surprise for us was the summer being more seasonal—with a considerable slowdown— compared to the past few. Overall business is fine, but it certainly doesn’t feel good.
—John Taylor, Taylor Carpet One Floor & Home, Fort Myers, Fla.
Going into the fall selling season we are optimistic we will see growth. People will always need flooring, and whether they are moving into new homes or remodeling for the winter, we know when they come in the store they have interest. It is our job to service them.
—Doug Bertrand, Carpetland USA, Davenport, Iowa
We are optimistic interest rates being dropped might result in an uptick for our builder business. Retail has been flat with multifamily and commercial driving growth.
—Jeff Gardner, Cost Less Carpet, Richland, Wash.