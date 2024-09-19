Mark Bowe ‘Barnwood Village’ cabin features Bruce hardwood

Mountville, Pa.—Mark Bowe, host of the hit TV show “Barnwood Builders,” where he and his crew preserve and repurpose historic log homes in his home state West Virgina, has a brand-new project: Barnwood Village guest cottages. The three cottages feature Bruce Barnwood Living flooring, a collaboration with AHF for solid and engineered hardwood flooring.

Barnwood Village is a retreat nestled in the heart of White Sulphur Springs, W.V. Crafted by the famous Barnwood Builders team, each cabin tells a story of tradition, craftsmanship and comfort.

Over the last year and a half, Bowe and his crew have been hard at work building three guest cabins: the Spa City Cottage, the Big Draft Timberframe and a third cabin, the Dry Creek Cabin, which is now open for business. “We get at least 500 people from out of state that come to the store every month,” Bowe said. “Now these visitors can stay in a cabin constructed just for them. Barnwood Village comes from a place of great pride in our team for what we have accomplished in White Sulphur Springs. This project originated from a desire to offer guests an exceptional experience, not just a place to stay. We dedicated months to selecting furniture and finishes that would provide comfort and beauty to our guests. “

The boutique vacation spot offers a unique blend of rustic charm and contemporary elegance, ensuring a truly unforgettable experience for every guest. Each cabin offers a distinctive retreat, inviting guests to indulge in its unique ambiance and charm. The Dry Creek Cabin, The Big Draft Barn and the Spa City Cottage each offer a touch of luxury with their modern amenities and Barnwood-inspired décor.

The cottages present the perfect combination of old materials and new conveniences, and also features Bowe’s namesake wood flooring collection from AHF Products, Barnwood Living by Bruce. The exquisitely crafted hardwood flooring establishes a welcoming and cozy environment and serves as the cornerstone of each cottage.

The Barnwood Living Collection is a select group of hardwood floors inspired by the timeworn character of reclaimed barnwood and manufactured to meet the practical demands of today’s homes. Bruce brings Bowe’s inspiration alive with consistent quality, authentic craftsmanship, and a durable scratch-resistant finish – all backed by a Lifetime Warranty. The Bruce product development team worked closely with Bowe to curate a collection that is representative of the wood he uses to restore barns and cabins on his TV show.

Both the engineered and solid wood floors are manufactured in the U.S. The engineered Barnwood Living floors are made in Somerset, Kentucky, and the solid hardwood is made in Beverly, W.V. The collection is in concert with Bowe’s experience, who, in his 26 odd year career, has taken down well over 400 vintage buildings and seen intimately the architecture of the well-worn flooring. The collection is based on the visuals indigenous to various counties throughout West Virginia. Both the solid and the engineered collection share five designs but also feature five different designs for a total of 15 designs that offer the authentic vintage look of a time-worn floor.

Tune in to watch Barnwood Builders on MAX or The Magnolia Network.