Tile of Spain unveils 12th annual update of Quick Ship collection

Miami, Fla.—Tile of Spain, the international brand representing more than 100 ceramic tile manufacturers, unveiled the 12th annual release of the U.S. Quick Ship Collection. The new catalog features over 130 ceramic series from more than 30 Spanish companies.

The Quick Ship Collection is a reference guide, showcasing a select group of ceramic products from Spanish manufacturers that are available for immediate purchase in the U.S. Since its launch in 2013, the Quick Ship program has quickly become a critical resource for U.S.-based architects, designers and trade professionals with time-sensitive projects and deadlines. To ensure the catalog remains current with the latest trends, innovations and technologies, the Quick Ship collection is updated annually with ceramic novelties.

“As we enter a new era of design innovation, we’re excited to release the latest expansion of the Tile of Spain USA Quick Ship Collection,” said Javier Yraola Burgos, trade commissioner of Spain in Miami. “With Spanish manufacturers continually challenging themselves to embrace the current advancements and trends, the yearly updates to Quick Ship reflect the evolving needs of the design industry, with a carefully curated selection of new Spanish ceramic products that are available for immediate purchase in the U.S. With the release of the new directory, we invite U.S.-based architects and designers to incorporate cutting-edge Spanish ceramic products into their residential and commercial projects.”

This year’s Quick Ship Collection features a library of products from Spanish manufacturers in a range of formats, finishes and colors, highlighting the current interior and exterior design trends. With features that allow you to search by product category and company name, the Quick Ship Collection makes it easy to find exactly what you’re looking for. Each entry includes the series name, an image, sizes available, a detailed description of each collection and of course the U.S. contact information for purchasing.

Tile of Spain companies in the 2024 Quick Ship Collection include:

Alttoglass Group

Arcana Ceramica

Argenta

Azteca Ceramica

Bellacasa

Bestile

Cerlat

Cevica S.L.

Cicogres

Grespania

Harmony

ITT Ceramic

La Platera

Monopole

Museum Surfaces

Porcelánicos HDC

Porcelanite Dos SL

Coverlam

Coverlam Top

Decocer

Dune Cerámica

El Barco

Emotion Ceramics

Equipe Cerámicas

Estudio Cerámico

Gayafores

Porcelanosa

Realonda

Rocersa

STN Cerámica

Togama S.A.

Undefasa

Vives Azulejos Y Gres, S.A.

WOW USA Inc.

To view the Quick Ship Collection, visit here.