Overcoming objections to help seal the deal (part 4)

By FCNews Columnist
objections (Part 4 in a series) In the first three installments of this series, we discussed how smart dealers like Cody (a composite of many dealers I’ve coached) work to overcome objections before they happen—through online marketing, in-store consultations and in-home visits. By the time Cody reaches the point of discussing final options, prospects already see him as a trusted authority and are mostly ready to buy.

But even with a solid foundation, objections can still arise in the moment. Here’s how Cody handles these objections to close the sale—or recognize when it’s time to walk away.

Step 1: Start with the budget conversation

“What kind of budget did you have in mind for this project?” This question is critical. First, it sets a realistic framework for the options he’ll present and, second, it preemptively uncovers any concerns about price, allowing Cody to address them early on. Understanding the budget also shows professionalism and helps Cody guide the prospect toward options that best fit their needs and expectations.

Step 2: Offer ‘good, better, best’ options

This strategy not only gives the keeps the client choices but positions Cody as a consultant who’s focused on finding the right solution for them. “Good, better, best” options also help manage price objections. If the client leans toward the “best” option but hesitates on cost, Cody can guide them to a more affordable option without seeming pushy. By giving the prospect choices, Cody keeps control of the conversation while making them feel empowered to decide.

Step 3: Reinforce guarantees, warranties, differentiators

When a prospect says, “I saw similar flooring for a lower price elsewhere,” Cody doesn’t get defensive. Instead, he takes the opportunity to highlight what sets his business apart. Cody reminds the prospect of his store’s guarantees, warranties and the high-quality installation process. “With us, you’re getting more than just flooring; you’re getting peace of mind,” he says, reminding her of his satisfaction guarantee, product durability and attention to detail. By focusing on his store’s added value, Cody shifts the conversation from price to quality and trust.

Step 4: Offer an alternative

If price remains a concern, Cody sometimes offers a similar but lower-priced alternative. “We do have a comparable product that’s slightly more affordable,” he might say, walking the prospect through the differences. This approach acknowledges her budget concerns without Cody compromising on his value. Offering a lower-cost option keeps the conversation moving forward while allowing Cody to maintain pricing integrity.

Step 5: Recognize red flags

Despite Cody’s best efforts, some prospects will still try to negotiate or push for discounts.
In the end, overcoming objections is about staying true to the quality and value you provide—and being willing to let go of clients who don’t align with your business model.

Jim Augustus Armstrong is the founder and president of Flooring Success Systems, a company that provides floor dealers with marketing services and coaching to help them attract quality customers, close more sales, get higher margins and work the hours they choose. For more information, visit FlooringSuccessSystems.com.

How proposed tariffs could impact U.S. reshoring efforts
Edge Summit seminars hit on hot topics

