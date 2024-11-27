Tile tackles the installation crisis

The lack of qualified flooring installers is an issue that has been steadily festering for some time now. So much so that it has recently graduated from merely an issue needing to be addressed to a clearly labeled crisis.

Part of the issue stems from the mass exodus of the Boomer generation from the profession as many look to retirement. Part of the issue can also be attributed to the general unfamiliarity among young people in regard to the opportunities within flooring—installation specifically. While Millennials were all but pushed into four-year educations that may or may not have led to fulfilling careers, Gen Z is just now being tapped for vocational pursuits.

To that end, industry organizations like the Floor Covering Education Foundation (FCEF) have been hammering home the importance of recruitment for the ongoing health of the flooring industry. However, there is one flooring category that is perhaps more deeply impacted than the others as it relies solely on deeply knowledgeable and heavily trained craftsmen—tile. Not even taking natural stone into account, porcelain and ceramic tile demands a kind of precision that can’t be taught quickly. It’s large (and small) sizes, irregular shapes, weight and dimensions—not to mention design prowess—mean a successful installation calls upon a deeply rooted interest and skill from those who would install it.

As such, organizations like the Tile Council of North America (TCNA) look to help educate the industry on current installation and training standards and offer guidance to those who wish to pursue a career in tile installation, while organizations like the National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) and Certified Tile Education Foundation (CTEF) put those techniques into practice by offering training and education programs throughout the year. “The TCNA (as well as other industry associations) continues to invest in training, education and certification programs to address the shortage of qualified tile installers,” said Eric Astrachan, executive director, TCNA. “NTCA and CTEF, for example, offer focused regional training to educate on standards, new technology and product developments, as well as outreach efforts encouraging young people to pursue careers in the trade to replace installers nearing retirement.”

Bart Bettiga, executive director, NTCA, agreed, noting, “The NTCA’s training programs are vital in addressing the industry’s labor shortage by equipping new and current installers with essential skills and advanced techniques, ensuring a pipeline of highly qualified professionals. The 300-plus NTCA workshops and regional training programs that take place throughout the country are designed to attract new talent and support existing installers in honing their craft.”

For newcomers, NTCA offers foundational courses that introduce them to essential tile installation methods, setting high standards for quality and professionalism right from the start, according to Bettiga. “These accessible training resources make it easier for individuals to enter the industry, even if they come from unrelated backgrounds.”

The NTCA is also supporting the efforts of the FCEF in recruitment of new people into the trade through its support of the CTEF. “We have created tile installation curriculum to format or fit to a number of technical college, community college, trade school programs that the FCEF is working with for flooring installation training,” Bettiga explained.

The NTCA said it is planning and coordinating a robust schedule of training to further enhance the skills of tile installers in both educational workshop events and in its one- and two-day regional training programs, which attack specific skills and technology-based training.

“We will have scheduled more than 300 events next year, and this is a significant step in improving knowledge and installation performance, which directly impacts the growth of the tile industry,” Bettiga said.