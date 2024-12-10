Tuesday Tips: Learning the value of referrals

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of being 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s Tuesday Tips, Tom Jennings explains the value of customer referrals to the specialty flooring retailer. Providing your customer with referrals and testimonials is an incredibly effective way to position yourself in a crowded field, for example.