What's next: First look at 2025 flooring introductions

By Ken Ryan
Is 2025 the year carpet makes its long-awaited comeback? Can laminate continue its momentum? Is WPC primed for a rebound? And let’s not forget about hardwood; it’s the most desirable flooring product among homeowners and may be poised for a breakout year. All these questions and more will be answered in the coming weeks and months as the buying season gets under way.

In the meantime, several industry suppliers provided FCNews with a glimpse of what’s to come in 2025.

COREtec: Mustang Oak

COREtec is furthering its investment in the WPC segment in 2025 with the launch of five visuals on a premium 9 x 72 plank that targets true hardwood consumers. Incorporating sought-after European white oak visuals, these colors boast subtle texture with more natural graining plus shading to enhance the hardwood look.

flooringEngineered Floors: Cultivate

Cultivate is the latest addition to the PureGrain High-Def DLVT lineup from Engineered Floors. This American-made DLVT is designed with 35 different planks and captures the authentic beauty of natural hardwood with exceptional detail and durability. Cultivate offers a variety of on-trend colors and species, making it ideal for creating a stylish and resilient floor in any space.

Hallmark: Design Emporium

The Design Emporium collection by Hallmark Floors features planks precisely milled for herringbone, basketweave and other intricate pattern installations. Crafted to complement the top colors of Hallmark’s Serenity series, this collection—with its classic-sized planks of 3.5 x 18—aims to combine modern design with timeless appeal. Design Emporium is designed to provide the ideal blend of style, creativity and clean looks to create captivating interiors that stand the test of time.

flooringKährs: Estate

The Kährs Estate collection of engineered hardwood features wide planks and sophisticated finishes. The engineered hardwood oak is 7.5 inches wide x 5/8 of an inch thick and up to 95.5 inches long. The maple and hickory offerings are 5 inches x 5/8 and up to 95.5 inches. Designed for both style and durability, this collection provides a flooring option that’s built to last and is ideal for those seeking to create inviting, refined spaces.

Karastan: Black Label

The term “black label” is often used to describe a product that is more exclusive than other products in the same category. That is how Karastan Black Label, a curated selection of 28 premium products that emphasize style and elegance, is billed.

Those flooring retailers who have seen Black Label praised the high-end carpet line for its beautiful patterns and colors, along with a display that they say will draw attention to the products.

flooringMohawk: SolidTech R

Touted as a new standard in PVC-free flooring, SolidTech R is sustainable high performance from bottle to floor. SolidTech R is acclimation-free and ideal for new construction and three-season homes. The new SolidTech R Lifetime WetProtect Gold Floodproof Warranty guarantees the flooring will not be damaged by water absorption.

The visual appeal of SolidTech R is refined by RealPlank technology, which minimizes pattern repeats with up to 30 unique plank designs.

MSI: Everlife Studio

The Everlife Studio collection from MSI features domestically sourced planks available in 9 x 48 and XL 9 x 60 sizes. Everlife Studio is offered in 10 colors ranging from beachy blonde hues to rich browns. Each plank showcases natural knots and grains, delivering the authentic charm of real wood. The extra-thick 9mm planks provide exceptional comfort underfoot, suitable for high-traffic areas such as kitchens and bathrooms.

flooringNOX: Acoustic Setagrip

NOX Acoustic Setagrip sets a new standard with NOX SoundProtec technology, delivering an impressive 57 IIC for optimal acoustic performance. Its globally patented micro suction adhesion technology ensures a quick and easy installation, ideal for both professionals and DIYers.

Crafted from carbon-reducing recycled materials, Setagrip is eco-friendly, highly functional and easy to maintain. With versatile designs, it’s suitable for both residential and commercial spaces.

FCEF shares success stories in collaboration
WOFB: A journey of resilience and empowerment (part 2)

