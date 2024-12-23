FCEF shares success stories in collaboration

By FCNews Columnist
FCEF The flooring industry is making waves in workforce development, thanks to the Basic Floor Covering Installation Program supported by the Floor Covering Education Foundation (FCEF). At Great Falls College (GFC) in Montana, the program’s first cohort recently graduated, equipping seven individuals with the skills needed to embark on promising flooring careers.

We spoke with Quincie Jones, MEd, executive director of career & technical education at GFC, to learn how this program has impacted the college, its students and the local community.

From opportunity to action.

GFC discovered the FCEF program through the Montana Department of Labor & Industry. “This partnership quickly revealed an opportunity to address industry needs while supporting our mission to provide workforce development training,” Jones explained.

Overcoming challenges.

Launching the program wasn’t without its hurdles, particularly in recruiting students during
a time of low unemployment. “We worked hard to raise awareness through social media, partnerships and a local TV interview highlighting the program’s benefits—including earning potential and career opportunities,” Jones said. “This outreach significantly boosted enrollment.”

Positive student feedback.

According to Jones, the program has been met with glowing reviews from students. “They appreciated the scholarship opportunities, the involvement of local flooring businesses, the small class sizes and the job placement prospects,” she explained. “Their enthusiasm and dedication made the program’s launch a success.”

Real-world impact.

All seven graduates of the inaugural cohort secured employment in the flooring industry, underscoring the program’s effectiveness. “It has reaffirmed our commitment to workforce development and strengthened partnerships with local businesses,” Jones said. “The program’s success has also sparked interest from other industries exploring short-term training models.”

Industry-driven education.

Traditional education, according to Jones, doesn’t work for everyone. That’s why programs like this play a crucial role in workforce development. “This alternative provides valuable skills, hands-on experience and direct job placement,” she said. “Industry-driven education ensures the curriculum meets current standards and fosters relationships between students and employers before graduation.”

Model for success

This success story underscores the impact of Great Falls College’s inaugural flooring program and showcases how partnerships with FCEF meet workforce needs while creating life-changing opportunities for students and local businesses. In fact, GFC plans to continue the flooring program in partnership with FCEF and local businesses.

“The FCEF model is unique in its financial, administrative and resource support,” Jones noted. “Since non-credit training doesn’t qualify for federal loans, scholarships are vital to making these programs accessible and affordable.”

Kaye Whitener is director of operations for the Floor Covering Education Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting recruitment, training and retention of floor covering installers. For more information, email kwhitener@fcef.org.

