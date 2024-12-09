FCEF support needed now more than ever

The flooring industry is on a vital journey—one that is crucial for its survival and future growth. With a nationwide shortage of skilled installers and an urgent need to attract new talent, the Floor Covering Education Foundation (FCEF) is leading the charge to expose more people to flooring as a viable and fulfilling career. While the progress we’ve made is significant, the road ahead is long, and the time for action is now.

FCEF’s Basic Floor Covering Installation Program is the essential first step on this path. This 300-hour course equips students with the foundational skills they need to begin a career in flooring installation. It’s more than just technical training—it’s an introduction to a profession filled with opportunity and reward.

FCEF’s work doesn’t stop at the classroom, however, and completing the program is just the beginning. The next step—hands-on training through employment—is critical to transforming graduates into confident and skilled professionals. Supportive and knowledgeable employers play an indispensable role in this process, mentoring new talent and helping them refine their skills on the job. By hiring FCEF graduates, businesses not only address their own labor shortages but also contribute to the long-term sustainability of the flooring industry.

This is not a task that FCEF can shoulder alone. Building a pipeline of skilled professionals requires the entire industry to step up and share the responsibility. FCEF’s accomplishments to date are the result of a truly nationwide effort.

In just two and a half years, FCEF has established college programs in 10 states. These programs are introducing individuals to the industry and laying the foundation for their careers.

Our vision doesn’t stop here. FCEF aims to expand its presence to all 50 states within the next five years. However, to achieve this ambitious goal, we need the continued support of the industry.

Sense of urgency

The flooring industry offers stable, lucrative careers, but many people don’t realize these opportunities exist. FCEF is changing that by reaching out to students, veterans and career changers across the country. Every program we establish, every scholarship we award and every graduate we place with a supportive employer helps bridge the gap in the workforce and secures the future of our industry.

Yet, this progress depends on the industry’s collective commitment. Without immediate and ongoing contributions, we risk losing the momentum we’ve worked so hard to build. Supporting FCEF is an investment in the future of the flooring industry.

Your contributions help us achieve several key objectives:

Expand programs to reach more states/communities.

Provide scholarships by breaking down financial barriers for students eager to enter the field.

Increase outreach by transforming the perception of flooring from a job to a respected career path.

The journey to build a sustainable flooring industry is one we all share. FCEF has laid the groundwork, but the path forward depends on collaboration and commitment from everyone in the industry.

Donate today at fcef.org.

Kaye Whitener is director of operations for the Floor Covering Education Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting recruitment, training and retention of floor covering installers. For more information, email kwhitener@fcef.org.