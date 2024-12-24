WOFB: A journey of resilience and empowerment (part 2)

(Second of two parts) Whether I’m helping people rebuild their homes or supporting individuals through personal transitions, I see my role as one of guidance—offering a blend of empathy, insight and encouragement. I’ve learned that personal reinvention and professional growth go hand in hand, and that’s something I can share with others, especially those who are navigating difficult changes in their lives.

This brings me to something I’m particularly passionate about: supporting women in the flooring industry. Earlier this year, I joined the Women of the Flooring Business group, after Lisbeth Calandrino posted a call for trainers. I immediately reached out to introduce myself, knowing this was an opportunity to contribute to something truly meaningful. From there, I was included in the communication and planning around an exciting new program, which aims to train and empower women across the flooring industry.

As we’ve begun to build momentum, I’ve been actively involved in editing the training manual and connecting with potential students in my community. The work is challenging, especially in the early stages, where following through and staying consistent can feel like the hardest part. But I believe wholeheartedly in what we’re doing—because, 15 years ago, there were hardly any conversations about the looming workforce shortages in our industry. Thanks to leaders like Lisbeth there’s finally action being taken. We’re on the front lines of this change, and I’m proud to be part of a groundbreaking team that’s pioneering solutions to the challenges we face.

What I hope to accomplish with this effort is simple: to share knowledge, resources and support with others who need it. One group at a time, I want to empower individuals to live the lives they want. Education is a powerful tool—it opens doors, creates opportunities and can completely transform the trajectory of someone’s life. I’ve been fortunate to experience that firsthand, and now I want to pay it forward by helping others do the same.

As I look to the future, I’m excited to continue working alongside the incredible people I’ve met. The road ahead may not always be easy, but it’s one I’m proud to walk with so many talented, driven individuals who share the same vision of empowerment, growth and opportunity.

Melissa Schroeder is a retail sales associate at Karen’s Advance Floors in Clarkston, Mich. In addition, Schroeder held positions in operations leadership and call center management with a focus on associate training, development and process improvement for Measurecomp and The Home Depot.