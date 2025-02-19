Raskin: New year, new look, new direction

Las Vegas—Raskin Industries is entering 2025 with a new image, new branding, new displays, a streamlined product line and an exclusive, direct-to-dealer program for retailers in regions without traditional distribution. This transformation, years in the making, embraces a “less is more” philosophy while targeting dealers committed to maximizing their profit potential.

The company’s overarching goal is to build closer relationships with retailers, according to Michael Raskin, president. “We plan to be more involved with our distributors, but their role is more transactional,” he said. “We want to lead the way in marketing, branding and displays. Our objective is not to replace distribution but to work with the right partners who allow us to engage retailers directly and refine our messaging.”

Currently, Raskin works with three distributors: Bishop, EJ Welch and Midwest, leaving a significant opportunity for the direct-to-retailer program. The program is designed to serve markets without existing distributors and enhance relationships with retailers who invest in Raskin’s exclusive Guild Edition program.

Recognizing that many distributors prioritize OEM brands and cost-cutting strategies, Raskin is taking a long-term approach by building a brand consumers can trust. “There will always be a cheaper product, but building a brand with an online presence ensures sustainability and strong margins,” he noted. The company invests heavily in digital marketing, leveraging Broadlume and Material Bank to generate leads for its partners.

To successfully execute the direct program, Raskin built a concise, easy-to-sell product package, strengthened internal support by hiring experienced operational staff and established a centralized inventory hub in Ohio to ensure nationwide delivery within five business days.

Raskin is selective about its retail partners, offering territorial exclusivity to those who align with its vision. “We want to partner with retailers who understand our branding and invest in our products,” Raskin said. “We’re a fourth-generation family business that started in retail, just like they did.” With this exclusivity they get the exclusive display program so no one in their area will have the same display along with price protection.

The direct program features five key collections with scratch and stain resistant coatings:

Stone + wood: A PVC-free, all-natural, embossed-in-register SPC with a stone/wood composite construction. At 10mm thick with the Uniclic locking system, it retails for $4.99 a square foot.

A PVC-free, all-natural, embossed-in-register SPC with a stone/wood composite construction. At 10mm thick with the Uniclic locking system, it retails for $4.99 a square foot. HD True Grain: A 5mm SPC with embossed-in-register designs in 9 x 60 planks. It retails for $2.99.

A 5mm SPC with embossed-in-register designs in 9 x 60 planks. It retails for $2.99. Icon: An 8mm, embossed-in-register SPC with long and wide (9.5 x 72) planks, designed for high-end homes. It retails for $3.99.

An 8mm, embossed-in-register SPC with long and wide (9.5 x 72) planks, designed for high-end homes. It retails for $3.99. Elevations loft: A premium loose-lay LVT with proprietary fiberglass solid sheet available in 16 colors. As the category pioneer since 2011, Raskin emphasizes quality over cost-cutting.

A premium loose-lay LVT with proprietary fiberglass solid sheet available in 16 colors. As the category pioneer since 2011, Raskin emphasizes quality over cost-cutting. Woodtex: A high-resin, water-resistant laminate with multi-length planks (2, 4 and 6 feet) embossed in register for a realistic look. It retails for $2.99.

Raskin’s display system categorizes its 60 products into three units: SPC (True Grain and Icon), PVC-free (Stone + Wood and Woodtex) and loose-lay (Elevations). “Our intention is to create a showroom within a showroom,” Raskin said. “A workstation with storage, samples and hand boards ensures an engaging experience for both residential and Main Street commercial customers.”

The display program, launching in early spring, costs $2,500, with potential rebates available. From a marketing standpoint, Raskin has partnered with Broadlume to drive consumers to its retailers. The company is also involved with Material Bank, connecting with interior designers who drive residential and boutique commercial projects.

By reducing SKU counts and optimizing displays, Raskin aims to simplify the shopping process and eliminate consumer confusion. “Retail stores can be overwhelming with too many options,” Raskin noted. “We focus on high-reveal displays with curated collections of 10 colors each, covering 80% of consumer needs. We don’t have to offer 30 colors in one collection. And our display has a high reveal, so they can see all the colors. It’s a low display because women are the primary shopper; they don’t have to reach.”

Why should a retailer want to become part of the program? Simple:

Geographic exclusivity: No direct competitors selling the same products.

No direct competitors selling the same products. No big box retail presence: The products are exclusive to specialty retailers.

The products are exclusive to specialty retailers. No online discount sales: The products are not available on Wayfair or similar sites.

The products are not available on Wayfair or similar sites. Superior design and quality: Proprietary, high-quality visuals set Raskin apart.

Aside from design expertise, Raskin said stability and consistency in sourcing is a competitive advantage. “We work with top-tier factories in China, Korea and Vietnam,” he said. “But we’re also building up U.S. production to ensure price stability against fluctuating tariffs and freight costs.”

According to Raskin, the new direction is right in line with his family’s long history in flooring. “My family has always been at the forefront of forward-thinking solutions—from its origins as a retail store in New York City to distribution and international production. In fact, my dad, Gerald Raskin, was the first to import resilient flooring into the U.S., setting the foundation for a family legacy synonymous with style and innovation.”

New branding

At Surfaces, Raskin rolled out its new branding, spearheaded by Michael Raskin’s daughter, Gabrielle Raskin, who serves as director of business development. “She brings a fresh perspective,” Michael Raskin said. “She refined our brand, making it more stylish, modern and female-friendly.” Inspired by the aesthetics of Soho boutiques, the branding features clean visuals and bold black-and-white displays that let the products shine.

Gabrielle Raskin said she tried to put herself in the minds of consumers when creating this display system. “I asked myself as a consumer, what would I want to see in a retail store,” she said. “I created something I would gravitate toward. It is very modern with clean lines.”

She added that the new branding resonates with today’s consumers who are looking for something fresh and different. “The products selected for these new displays are also highly curated. These displays hold our premium options—both new and some tried-and-true.”

The display system also comes with a Raskin branded table to create a “showroom within a showroom” vibe.

Michael Raskin noted that this display resonates with many retailers today. “Our branding is sharp to resonate with today’s digital-savvy buyer,” he said. “At Surfaces, our displays stood out with their color flow and modern aesthetic.”

With a strong strategy, Raskin is redefining its role in the flooring market for 2025 and beyond.