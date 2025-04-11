Tile of Spain reveals schedule of events for Coverings 2025

Orlando, Fla.—Tile of Spain, the international brand representing over 100 ceramic tile manufacturers from Spain, announced its schedule of events for Coverings 2025, North America’s largest international tile and stone exhibition and conference. The show will take place here from April 29 – May 2, at the Orange County Convention Center.

Spain is celebrating 35 years at Coverings. This milestone year marks more than three decades of innovation, craftsmanship and design leadership in the Spanish Pavilion. With close to 80 Spanish exhibitors, Tile of Spain is set to showcase the latest in ceramic tile trends and technology. At the center of it all, the Tile of Spain booth #5125 will be hosting engaging events, exclusive insights and dynamic networking opportunities.

Throughout the four-day event, visitors to the Spanish Pavilion can experience a vibrant schedule of activities, including educational presentations, live podcast recordings and interactive mood board design sessions. The pavilion will be a hub of creativity and connection, celebrating the rich culture, hospitality and design excellence that define Spanish ceramics.

Highlight of happenings from Tile of Spain:

Interactive Mood Board Station

Location: Tile of Spain Booth #5125

Time: April 29 – May

Visit the Tile of Spain booth to create dynamic mood boards with ceramic tile from exhibiting Spanish manufacturers. Visitors to the Tile of Spain booth are invited to share their creations to social media and will have the opportunity to have their design shared across all Tile of Spain USA social media channels by tagging @tileofspainusa and featured companies.

Global Tile Trends

Location: Room S230E

Time: April 29 at 11 a.m.

Step into the latest innovations with Coverings’ annual Global Tile Trends presentation. Dive into the freshest trends and get a sneak peek into what’s next in the tile industry. With a focus on our four tenets—sustainability, timeless luxury, health and wellness and outdoor living—prepare to be inspired by the cutting-edge designs and new techniques and technologies that are defining the future of tile and stone.

Tile of Spain Press Conference (reserved for members of the press)

Location: Tile of Spain Booth #5125

Time: April 29 at 2:30 p.m.

Celebrate Spain’s 35th year at Coverings by attending Tile of Spain’s annual press conference. The presentation kicks off with an insightful seminar given by Tile of Spain technical consultant and ceramic specialist, Ryan Fasan.

Pavilion Special: Podcast Recording “Beneath the Surface”

Location: Tile of Spain Booth #5125

Time: Wednesday, April 30th at 10:30am and 11:30am; May 2 at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

We’re talking more than surface level!

Hosted by Ryan Fasan, each episode digs deep into the world of Spanish ceramics, from every angle. From economic factors and technical advancements to design decisions, new installation techniques and more, listen and learn as we discuss the facets that shape the Spanish ceramic sector.

To listen to previously recorded episodes, click here.

Pavilion Special: Tile of Spain honors, celebrating the excellence of the U.S. industry and market (Invitation only)

Location: Tile of Spain Booth #5125

Time: April 30 at 4 p.m.

Tile of Spain and esteemed Spanish exhibitors will come together for an exclusive celebration recognizing the strong partnership between Spain and the U.S. ceramic tile industry. As one of the top destinations for Spanish tile exports, the U.S. plays a pivotal role in shaping industry trends and driving innovation. Attendees will enjoy tapas, refreshments and light musical entertainment in a lively atmosphere honoring this enduring collaboration.

To download Tile of Spain’s full schedule of events, booth map and directory, click here.