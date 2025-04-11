Ceramics of Italy brings innovation, hospitality to Coverings 2025

Orlando, Fla.—Ceramics of Italy will return to the Orange County Convention Center for Coverings 2025, North America’s largest international tile and stone exhibition, taking place here from April 29 – May 2. Organized by Confindustria Ceramica (the Association of Italian Ceramics), over 80 Italian ceramic brands will exhibit inside the Italian Pavilion at this year’s show, showcasing cutting-edge tile collections that embody Italian craftsmanship, sustainability and technological advancement. At the heart of it all, the Ceramics of Italy booth, “Giardino all’italiana” (#1225), will provide a central meeting point and hospitality space while displaying a diverse range of exceptional products and advanced tile applications.

Designed by leading architecture and interiors firm HDR, “Giardino all’italiana” features modular and sustainable design elements to showcase the versatility of Italian ceramics— featuring contributions from Appiani, Ceramica Vogue, Cotto d’Este, La Fabbrica, Lea Ceramiche, Mirage, Naxos and Fila Surface Care Solutions, which are applied across the booth’s floors, custom-built furnishings and intricate three-dimensional structures. The thoughtfully designed space aims to provide an energetic hub for industry colleagues to gather, network and enjoy an authentic hospitality experience complete with gourmet Italian coffee and pastries from Spuntino, a renowned catering company based in Miami. In addition, the booth will house an information desk to learn more about exhibiting companies and industry initiatives, including Ceramics of Italy’s new “I Choose Responsibility” campaign, a movement to drive awareness about the responsible practices of Italian tile companies, and “Destination: Cersaie,” an annual program that offers North American industry professionals the chance to participate in a dynamic delegation to Cersaie, the International Exhibition of Ceramic Tile and Bathroom Furnishings taking place from September 22 – 26 in Bologna, Italy.

At this year’s show, the Italian Pavilion will be a visual feast to explore the latest design trends and cutting-edge innovations in ceramic and porcelain tiles. A strong presence of water-inspired hues and “harvest” tones, that coincide with many 2025 Colors of the Year like Pantone’s “Mocha Mousse,” will be on display; alongside tactile designs embodying imperfectionism and craftsmanship, striking geometric patterns and ribbed, fluted surfaces, plus exciting new takes on terrazzo.

Alongside a panel of top industry experts, Danielle McWilliams, executive vice president of Novità Communications and marketing representative for Ceramics of Italy, will participate in the annual “Global Tile Trends” session, where they will discuss the latest trends and technological advancements in ceramic and porcelain design. This talk will take place on April 29, at 11 a.m. in Room S230E.

The Ceramics of Italy International Press Conference will take place on April 30, at 3 p.m. in Room S230C. Armando Cafiero, director general of Confindustria Ceramica, and Emilio Mussini, vice chairman of Confindustria Ceramica, will remark on the state of the industry. Mauro Rullo, sustainability and climate policy manager for Confindustria Ceramica, will discuss the role of sustainability in the Italian ceramics industry and reveal the new “Ceramics of Italy for Responsibility” campaign. Following this, McWilliams will present the latest trends in Italian ceramic design and innovation.

Chris Abbate, founder and CEO of Novità Communications, will also reveal the winners of the 2025 Tile Competition. Recognizing outstanding projects from North American architecture and design firms, the winners will present their exceptional projects, highlighting the finest in Italian ceramic and porcelain design across residential, nonresidential and new applications. Additionally, top-ranking members of Confindustria Ceramica will reveal the 2025 recipient of the prestigious Confindustria Ceramica North American Distributor Award. This renowned annual award honors a company that demonstrates an indispensable knowledge of their trade and consistently sources a wide selection of Italian ceramic products. This year’s recipient will be honored during a special celebration on April 30.