Cyncly launches Blueprint.AI, commercial estimation

Chicago—At its Connect Flooring event, held here May 20-22, Cyncly, a leading global provider of software and content solutions for living spaces, announced the launch of Blueprint.AI, billed as a groundbreaking enhancement to its Measure Premier software for flooring professionals. Blueprint.AI is designed to revolutionize commercial flooring estimation by automating the take-off process from raw blueprint to ready-to-bid in just 80 seconds, enabling users to bid on commercial projects with unprecedented speed, efficiency and confidence.

Measure Premier is a leading solution for floor covering measurement, visualization and estimating, trusted by thousands worldwide to streamline operations and create professional bids. Blueprint.AI enhances these capabilities with AI-powered technology that instantly converts complex architectural drawings into floor plans within Measure Premier, delivering at least 98% accuracy on even complex layouts. Users can simply upload a PDF blueprint and Blueprint.AI automatically maps the room boundaries, calculates surface areas and prepares material estimates—all within the familiar Measure Premier interface. By automatically extracting room outlines from digital blueprints, BluePrint.AI users can eliminate tedious tracing work, reduce errors and take on more commercial jobs without expanding their staff.

“Blueprint.AI is a breakthrough that addresses one of the biggest pain points in commercial flooring estimation,” said Mark Lukianchuk, general manager of Cyncly Flooring. “By accelerating takeoffs, we’re removing significant friction from the workflow. This allows our customers to process more bids faster, improve their accuracy and ultimately grow their commercial business without the traditional overhead costs. It’s a great example of how Cyncly’s leading investments in software are delivering real value for the industry.”

This launch builds on Cyncly’s growing portfolio of AI innovations for the flooring industry, which includes the Measure Mobile app with LiDAR-powered room scanning capabilities, recognized as the Most Innovative Technology at Surfaces 2025. Cyncly is committed to bringing the power of AI to flooring dealers and commercial contractors as part of its strategy to streamline every aspect of the flooring industry.

Flooring professionals interested in transforming their commercial estimation process can register for Blueprint.AI here.