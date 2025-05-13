Fuse Alliance adds four new contractor members

Dalton—Fuse Alliance, a member-owned commercial flooring network, recently announced the addition of four new members in an effort to further strengthen its presence across the United States. The new members bring diverse expertise and expanded reach to the network as the company strives to enhance its ability to serve the commercial flooring market nationwide.

The new members include:

Macco's Commercial Interiors, Inc.: Based in Green Bay, Wis., Macco's Commercial Interiors, Inc. has six additional locations throughout Wisconsin as well as a location in Fort Myers, Fla. Macco's Floor Covering is a multi-generational, family-owned and operated specialty flooring retailer that serves commercial clients with values of service and commitment to the community.

Thomas A. Mason Company: With locations in both Wisconsin and Colorado, Thomas A. Mason Company spans 112 years of business. The company is said to have earned a solid reputation for dependable performance, delivering on-time and on-budget projects for both large and small-scale projects.

Tri-Co Floors: Tri-Co Floors is a commercial flooring company located in El Cajon, Calif., with over 64 years of experience. It specializes in a wide range of flooring services, including concrete polishing, ceramic tile installation, resinous floors, carpeting and floor preparation. With a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, its team of professionals is said to be dedicated to providing exceptional flooring solutions for commercial spaces.

“We are excited to welcome Imperial Flooring Solutions, Macco’s Commercial Interiors, Inc., Thomas A. Mason Company and Tri-Co Floors to the Fuse Alliance network,” said Geoff Gordon, executive director of Fuse Alliance. “These companies share our commitment to providing top-quality flooring solutions and exceptional service to commercial customers. Their addition strengthens our network and expands the resources and expertise available to our members nationwide.”

According to the company, the addition of these new members aligns with its strategy to partner with leading flooring businesses across the country. By joining the network, members are meant to gain access to enhanced business resources and a collaborative environment that fosters professional growth and success.