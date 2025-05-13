Southwind announces retirement of Mike Kiefer

Milwaukee, Wis.—Southwind Floors announced the retirement of Mike Kiefer, its long-time territory manager here, after a 39-year career in the floor covering industry.

Kiefer is said to have played a vital role in Southwind’s growth, helping the company evolve from a carpet-only manufacturer to a full-spectrum flooring provider. He was said to be instrumental in championing hard surface flooring in his region and building strong, lasting dealer relationships.

“Mike Kiefer is one of the best to ever do it,” said Jonathan Rice, RVP of the north central region. “His customers loved him, and so did we. He had an unmatched ability to turn opportunity into results—like turning an inactive account into one of his best just by dropping off a sample and connecting with the right person.”

Respected for both his professionalism and character, the company said Kiefer left behind a legacy of leadership, loyalty and excellence. His contributions have made a lasting impact on Southwind and the customers he served.