Southwind announces retirement of Mike Kiefer

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsSouthwind announces retirement of Mike Kiefer
Mike Kiefer
Mike Kiefer (r) and Drew Hash (l).

Milwaukee, Wis.—Southwind Floors announced the retirement of Mike Kiefer, its long-time territory manager here, after a 39-year career in the floor covering industry.

Kiefer is said to have played a vital role in Southwind’s growth, helping the company evolve from a carpet-only manufacturer to a full-spectrum flooring provider. He was said to be instrumental in championing hard surface flooring in his region and building strong, lasting dealer relationships.

“Mike Kiefer is one of the best to ever do it,” said Jonathan Rice, RVP of the north central region. “His customers loved him, and so did we. He had an unmatched ability to turn opportunity into results—like turning an inactive account into one of his best just by dropping off a sample and connecting with the right person.”

Respected for both his professionalism and character, the company said Kiefer left behind a legacy of leadership, loyalty and excellence. His contributions have made a lasting impact on Southwind and the customers he served.

Previous article
How learning from mistakes can make all the difference
Next article
Fuse Alliance adds four new contractor members

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Mannington Mills awards National Merit scholarships

FCNews Staff - 0
Salem, N.J.—In recognition of the benefits that higher education provides to both individuals and the communities in which they live, Mannington Mills is a...
Read more
News

Michael Mathews joins Tarkett North America team

FCNews Staff - 0
Solon, Ohio—Global flooring manufacturer Tarkett recently appointed Michael Mathews as senior vice president of commercial strategy. In this role, he will lead Tarkett’s segment,...
Read more
News

Fuse Alliance adds four new contractor members

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—Fuse Alliance, a member-owned commercial flooring network, recently announced the addition of four new members in an effort to further strengthen its presence across...
Read more
Featured Post

How learning from mistakes can make all the difference

Ken Ryan - 0
Michael Jordan, arguably the greatest basketball player of all time, was cut from his high school basketball team. Author Stephen King’s first book, Carrie,...
Read more
News

AHSG welcomes Xpress Global Systems as supplier partner

FCNews Staff - 0
Chattanooga, Tenn.—American Home Surfaces Group (AHSG) and Commercial USA have announced a new supplier partnership with Xpress Global Systems (XGS), a leading transportation provider...
Read more
Featured Post

Tuesday Tips: Small successes add up

FCNews Staff - 0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pVe7T5evvL4&t=3s Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X