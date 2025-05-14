TISE expands ‘StartUp Station’ Pavilion

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsTISE expands 'StartUp Station' Pavilion

startup stationLas Vegas—The International Surface Event (TISE), the largest flooring, stone and tile show in North America, announced the return and expansion of its StartUp Station Pavilion for 2026, an exclusive opportunity for emerging businesses in the floor covering, stone and tile industries. This year, TISE will offer complimentary turnkey exhibit spaces to eight qualifying companies, an increase from six previous spots, through a competitive application process.

An eligible company is one that has been operating within the industry for two years or less and has not yet exhibited at TISE. Selected companies will receive a complimentary, all-inclusive exhibit package designed to give new-to-market brands a high-visibility presence on the show floor.

For a full overview of the features, visit here.

Participants will also benefit from a robust marketing package, including:

  • Press release inclusion promoting StartUp Station companies
  • Company highlight on the Floor Plan and Online Directory
  • Social media highlight
  • Enhanced online listing with lead generation and more

The TISE 2026 event is happening from January 27-29 here at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. As North America’s flagship flooring and surface material exhibition, TISE brings together the industry’s most comprehensive showcase, featuring over 700 leading brands from across the globe, offering an unparalleled sourcing destination for cutting-edge materials, innovative products and emerging design trends. Industry pioneers representing 25 distinct categories converge to unveil their latest offerings, foster valuable connections and create opportunities for business expansion and industry advancement.

You can apply here to be one of eight companies chosen for the StartUp Station pavilion.

Previous article
Mannington Mills awards National Merit scholarships
Next article
NFA spring meeting: Tariffs are the talk of the town

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Featured Post

NFA spring meeting: Tariffs are the talk of the town

Steve Feldman - 0
St. Petersburg, Fla.—Tariffs were predictably the major topic of conversation at the recent spring meeting of the National Floorcovering Alliance (NFA), and the prevailing...
Read more
News

Mannington Mills awards National Merit scholarships

FCNews Staff - 0
Salem, N.J.—In recognition of the benefits that higher education provides to both individuals and the communities in which they live, Mannington Mills is a...
Read more
News

Michael Mathews joins Tarkett North America team

FCNews Staff - 0
Solon, Ohio—Global flooring manufacturer Tarkett recently appointed Michael Mathews as senior vice president of commercial strategy. In this role, he will lead Tarkett’s segment,...
Read more
News

Fuse Alliance adds four new contractor members

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—Fuse Alliance, a member-owned commercial flooring network, recently announced the addition of four new members in an effort to further strengthen its presence across...
Read more
News

Southwind announces retirement of Mike Kiefer

FCNews Staff - 0
Milwaukee, Wis.—Southwind Floors announced the retirement of Mike Kiefer, its long-time territory manager here, after a 39-year career in the floor covering industry. Kiefer is...
Read more
Featured Post

How learning from mistakes can make all the difference

Ken Ryan - 0
Michael Jordan, arguably the greatest basketball player of all time, was cut from his high school basketball team. Author Stephen King’s first book, Carrie,...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X