TISE expands ‘StartUp Station’ Pavilion

Las Vegas—The International Surface Event (TISE), the largest flooring, stone and tile show in North America, announced the return and expansion of its StartUp Station Pavilion for 2026, an exclusive opportunity for emerging businesses in the floor covering, stone and tile industries. This year, TISE will offer complimentary turnkey exhibit spaces to eight qualifying companies, an increase from six previous spots, through a competitive application process.

An eligible company is one that has been operating within the industry for two years or less and has not yet exhibited at TISE. Selected companies will receive a complimentary, all-inclusive exhibit package designed to give new-to-market brands a high-visibility presence on the show floor.

For a full overview of the features, visit here.

Participants will also benefit from a robust marketing package, including:

Press release inclusion promoting StartUp Station companies

Company highlight on the Floor Plan and Online Directory

Social media highlight

Enhanced online listing with lead generation and more

The TISE 2026 event is happening from January 27-29 here at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. As North America’s flagship flooring and surface material exhibition, TISE brings together the industry’s most comprehensive showcase, featuring over 700 leading brands from across the globe, offering an unparalleled sourcing destination for cutting-edge materials, innovative products and emerging design trends. Industry pioneers representing 25 distinct categories converge to unveil their latest offerings, foster valuable connections and create opportunities for business expansion and industry advancement.

You can apply here to be one of eight companies chosen for the StartUp Station pavilion.