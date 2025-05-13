Mannington Mills awards National Merit scholarships

Salem, N.J.—In recognition of the benefits that higher education provides to both individuals and the communities in which they live, Mannington Mills is a corporate sponsor of the National Merit Scholarship Corporation and the underwriter of scholarships for children of its associates. This year’s scholarship recipients are Brock Ferguson and Sophia Wolff.

“Our company believes in supporting the pursuit of higher education because we know that today’s students are tomorrow’s business leaders,” said Zack Zehner, Mannington Mills chairman of the board. “Sophia and Brock have bright futures and we wish them all the best in college and beyond.”

Brock Ferguson is the son of Brian Ferguson, finishing manager (Calhoun, Ga., site) and his wife Natalie, and will graduate from Darlington School in Rome, Ga. During high school, Ferguson excelled both in academics and sports. He consistently ranked in the top 10% of his class and was a cross-country runner. His school director commented that Ferguson “has the courage to try something that will push his limits.” This fall, he will be attending Augusta University in Augusta, Ga.

Sophia Wolff is the daughter of Jason Wolff, manager of sales, inventory and operations (Salem, N.J., site) and his wife Susanne, and will graduate from Ursuline Academy in Wilmington, Del. During high school, Wolff ranked at the top of her class and was selected to be in Ursuline’s AP Capstone Diploma program. She is interested in STEAM education and is at home in the science lab as well as in an art studio. Her school counselor remarked that Wolff “thrives on pushing herself out of her comfort zone.” This fall, she will attend Georgia Institute of Technology where she plans to major in architecture.

Mannington has been a National Merit Scholarship Corporation sponsor since 2014. Four recipients have been National Merit Scholarship Finalists. In total, 22 scholarships have been awarded. Recipients have pursued majors across an impressive spectrum of academic disciplines ranging from physics and natural resource management to physical therapy and international relations.