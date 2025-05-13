Mannington Mills awards National Merit scholarships

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsMannington Mills awards National Merit scholarships

Salem, N.J.—In recognition of the benefits that higher education provides to both individuals and the communities in which they live, Mannington Mills is a corporate sponsor of the National Merit Scholarship Corporation and the underwriter of scholarships for children of its associates. This year’s scholarship recipients are Brock Ferguson and Sophia Wolff.

“Our company believes in supporting the pursuit of higher education because we know that today’s students are tomorrow’s business leaders,” said Zack Zehner, Mannington Mills chairman of the board. “Sophia and Brock have bright futures and we wish them all the best in college and beyond.”

National MeritBrock Ferguson is the son of Brian Ferguson, finishing manager (Calhoun, Ga., site) and his wife Natalie, and will graduate from Darlington School in Rome, Ga. During high school, Ferguson excelled both in academics and sports. He consistently ranked in the top 10% of his class and was a cross-country runner. His school director commented that Ferguson “has the courage to try something that will push his limits.” This fall, he will be attending Augusta University in Augusta, Ga.

Sophia Wolff is the daughter of Jason Wolff, manager of sales, inventory and operations (Salem, N.J., site) and his wife Susanne, and will graduate from Ursuline Academy in Wilmington, Del. During high school, Wolff ranked at the top of her class and was selected to be in Ursuline’s AP Capstone Diploma program. She is interested in STEAM education and is at home in the science lab as well as in an art studio. Her school counselor remarked that Wolff “thrives on pushing herself out of her comfort zone.” This fall, she will attend Georgia Institute of Technology where she plans to major in architecture.

Mannington has been a National Merit Scholarship Corporation sponsor since 2014. Four recipients have been National Merit Scholarship Finalists. In total, 22 scholarships have been awarded. Recipients have pursued majors across an impressive spectrum of academic disciplines ranging from physics and natural resource management to physical therapy and international relations.

Previous article
Michael Mathews joins Tarkett North America team

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Michael Mathews joins Tarkett North America team

FCNews Staff - 0
Solon, Ohio—Global flooring manufacturer Tarkett recently appointed Michael Mathews as senior vice president of commercial strategy. In this role, he will lead Tarkett’s segment,...
Read more
News

Fuse Alliance adds four new contractor members

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—Fuse Alliance, a member-owned commercial flooring network, recently announced the addition of four new members in an effort to further strengthen its presence across...
Read more
News

Southwind announces retirement of Mike Kiefer

FCNews Staff - 0
Milwaukee, Wis.—Southwind Floors announced the retirement of Mike Kiefer, its long-time territory manager here, after a 39-year career in the floor covering industry. Kiefer is...
Read more
Featured Post

How learning from mistakes can make all the difference

Ken Ryan - 0
Michael Jordan, arguably the greatest basketball player of all time, was cut from his high school basketball team. Author Stephen King’s first book, Carrie,...
Read more
News

AHSG welcomes Xpress Global Systems as supplier partner

FCNews Staff - 0
Chattanooga, Tenn.—American Home Surfaces Group (AHSG) and Commercial USA have announced a new supplier partnership with Xpress Global Systems (XGS), a leading transportation provider...
Read more
Featured Post

Tuesday Tips: Small successes add up

FCNews Staff - 0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pVe7T5evvL4&t=3s Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X