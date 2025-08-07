Performance Accessories sponsors TISE 2026 installer competition

By FCNews Staff
HomeCategoriesInstallationPerformance Accessories sponsors TISE 2026 installer competition

Las Vegas—Mohawk’s Performance Accessories brand is once again sponsoring The International Surface Event (TISE) National Installer of the Year Competition, marking the fourth consecutive year of support. Installers from across the country will showcase their skills while installing Mohawk products such as SmartStrand carpet, TecWood engineered hardwood and coordinating Performance Accessories trims. The competition kicked off in Boston, Mass., on July 19 and will continue in Minneapolis, Minn.; Denver, Colo.; Dalton; and here at Surfaces 2026.

“We are deeply committed to empowering the installer community, and the National Installer of the Year Competition is a vital part of that commitment,” said Alfredo Donjuan, vice president and general manager of accessories at Mohawk. “By sponsoring the competition and collaborating with experts from Certified Flooring Installers (CFI), the event partner, we not only celebrate the incredible talent and expertise of installers but also gain invaluable feedback that drives our product innovation. Our focus is on addressing their needs and creating solutions that make their jobs easier and more efficient.”

The National Installer of the Year Competition highlights the top installers in the industry, giving them a platform as they compete for the prestigious award. The regional winners will advance to the final competition at Surfaces in Las Vegas, where they will have the chance to earn the ‘2026 National Installer of the Year’ title.

Performance Accessories offers a total system of industry-leading flooring solutions— including trims and transitions, stair solutions, adhesives and subfloor prep, underlayments and cleaners and tools—designed to complement and complete any flooring installation.

For more information on the National Installer of the Year competition, visit here.

Previous article
FCB2B: New purchasing platform introduced for QuickBooks users

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

FCB2B: New purchasing platform introduced for QuickBooks users

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—FCB2B, the industry group focused on enabling seamless electronic communication between flooring businesses, announced the recent launch of Purchasing Ally, a new web-based software...
Read more
News

Tile of Spain opens the call for entries for 2025 awards

FCNews Staff - 0
Miami, Fla.—The Spanish Ceramic Tile Manufacturer’s Association (ASCER) has officially opened the call for entries for the 24th edition of the Tile of Spain...
Read more
News

Ecore International appoints Jeff Coté as president, COO

FCNews Staff - 0
Lancaster, Pa.—Ecore International announced that Jeff Coté has joined Ecore as president and chief operating officer. Coté joins Ecore with over two decades of...
Read more
Featured Post

Tuesday Tips: The future is superior installation

FCNews Staff - 0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mKSQpmdo8yM Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts present short video tips for improving customer...
Read more
News

NTCA brings hands-on training to 16 states this month

FCNews Staff - 0
Jackson, Miss.—The National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) is taking its hands-on training and education programs on the road this month, with 35 events across...
Read more
News

Lauzon Hardwood Flooring appoints new talent

FCNews Staff - 0
Québec, Canada—Lauzon Hardwood Flooring announced its appointment of Scott Burega as director of business development USA for the Mid-Atlantic and key accounts manager. Burega brings...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X