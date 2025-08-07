Performance Accessories sponsors TISE 2026 installer competition

Las Vegas—Mohawk’s Performance Accessories brand is once again sponsoring The International Surface Event (TISE) National Installer of the Year Competition, marking the fourth consecutive year of support. Installers from across the country will showcase their skills while installing Mohawk products such as SmartStrand carpet, TecWood engineered hardwood and coordinating Performance Accessories trims. The competition kicked off in Boston, Mass., on July 19 and will continue in Minneapolis, Minn.; Denver, Colo.; Dalton; and here at Surfaces 2026.

“We are deeply committed to empowering the installer community, and the National Installer of the Year Competition is a vital part of that commitment,” said Alfredo Donjuan, vice president and general manager of accessories at Mohawk. “By sponsoring the competition and collaborating with experts from Certified Flooring Installers (CFI), the event partner, we not only celebrate the incredible talent and expertise of installers but also gain invaluable feedback that drives our product innovation. Our focus is on addressing their needs and creating solutions that make their jobs easier and more efficient.”

The National Installer of the Year Competition highlights the top installers in the industry, giving them a platform as they compete for the prestigious award. The regional winners will advance to the final competition at Surfaces in Las Vegas, where they will have the chance to earn the ‘2026 National Installer of the Year’ title.

Performance Accessories offers a total system of industry-leading flooring solutions— including trims and transitions, stair solutions, adhesives and subfloor prep, underlayments and cleaners and tools—designed to complement and complete any flooring installation.

For more information on the National Installer of the Year competition, visit here.