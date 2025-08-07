FCB2B: New purchasing platform introduced for QuickBooks users

Dalton—FCB2B, the industry group focused on enabling seamless electronic communication between flooring businesses, announced the recent launch of Purchasing Ally, a new web-based software application designed to help flooring retailers using QuickBooks participate in electronic data interchange (EDI) transactions.

“We welcome new technology providers who align with our mission to bring B2B capabilities to the broader flooring community,” said Lewis Davis, senior director of technology and research at FCB2B. “Solutions that support our data standards and help retailers increase operational efficiency contribute to the advancement of the entire industry.”

Developed by industry veteran Jim Buckles, Purchasing Ally is the first SaaS solution in the flooring space built specifically to serve retailers operating outside of traditional ERP platforms. Its capabilities include the exchange of purchase orders, acknowledgments, invoices and product data—all fully integrated with QuickBooks. These tools are intended to help flooring dealers operate more efficiently and accurately, while maintaining alignment with FCB2B’s established data and document standards.

While FCB2B does not endorse individual solutions, it recognizes efforts like Purchasing Ally that aim to expand access to electronic communication across a broader segment of the industry. Today, more than 80% of independent flooring retailers are not currently using B2B technology—a gap FCB2B continues to address through collaboration, education and support of member initiatives.

“I have devoted my career to working with family-owned businesses in the flooring industry, both large and small, helping them operate with better information and methods,” Buckles added. “From that experience, my family and I launched this software to help all of those who were left unable to participate without the financial and operational support needed for the industry ERP packages.”

Retailers registering for Purchasing Ally can also opt to identify their affiliation with WFCA—helping track industry engagement and member participation.

To learn more about Purchasing Ally, visit here.