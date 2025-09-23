Soft surface banks on affluent customers

By Ken Ryan
In soft surface, high-end decorative has been a bright spot for the residential segment in recent years. Affluent consumers who are willing to spend more on carpet to make a statement have greatly enhanced the decorative/better goods movement.

Affluent
Masland’s Wyndemere

Mills are following this trend and developing luxury products that prioritize quality, comfort and style for affluent homeowners. An example is Masland’s Wyndemere, a luxurious flooring solution inspired by the allure of the world’s most refined destinations. Crafted with Envision Nylon, Wyndemere features a sophisticated cut/loop design and offers a palette of 28 rich colors.

Affluent
Stanton’s Fort William

Stanton is another player in the decorative segment that continues to impress with offerings like Fort William, a thick, masterfully crafted wool. With Fort William robust neutrals blend with daring pops of color, creating a striking contrast meant to draw the eye. The intricate weave and bold pattern are designed to evoke a sense of refined heritage, transforming rooms into cozy retreats.

Solution-dyed

Engineered Floors’ Newport

Solution-dyed carpet has been the go-to for mills, prized for its impressive resistance to fading and staining as well as its durability in high-traffic homes with pets.

Perhaps no company has dominated the solution-dyed space more than Engineered Floors. Using its PureColor fiber system, Engineered Floors’ technology ensures that the color is embedded throughout the fiber, making it resistant to fading, wear and stains. This innovative approach provides outstanding stain resistance and vibrant, long-lasting color. An example is Newport, which features a sophisticated modern sisal loop pattern that is designed with PureColor twistX technology. The result is a carpet that mimics the rich texture and luxurious feel of fine wool while offering the enhanced durability and stain resistance of synthetic fibers.

Tarkett Home Icon

Tarkett Home’s residential carpets all fall under the Cloud 9 solution-dyed fiber banner. Cloud 9 boasts a natural resistance to staining and fading, suitable for any room in the home. For example, new offering Icon demonstrates that carpet can make a visual statement. With its large-scale overall carpet pattern, Icon is a dramatic visual, designed to feel both modern and timeless. Featuring a dimensional surface enhanced by soft stria highlights, this style delivers a rich, tactile experience meant to add depth and visual interest. Crafted from durable 100% solution-dyed PET Cloud 9 fiber, Icon combines high-end style with the everyday practicality that today’s busy families need.

Patterns

Anderson Tuftex Autograph

Patterned carpet is a popular choice these days, providing both visual interest and practical benefits like concealing dirt and wear, which makes it particularly well-suited for active households. While patterned carpets check two of the most important boxes for homeowners—durability and stain resistance—affluent consumers often demand that it be stylish as well.

A case in point is Autograph from Anderson Tuftex. Autograph is designed to capture the essence of nature with the sophistication of modern design. Inspired by the tropical palm leaf, its intricate metallic accents and shadow effects create a striking aesthetic. As an added value Autograph is a pattern carpet that meets Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) standards for sustainability.

