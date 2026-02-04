Smartstrand Color Wall meets Asthma & Allergy standards

By FCNews Staff
Asthma & AllergyCalhoun, Ga.—Mohawk announced that its SmartStrand Color Wall carpet styles are the first treated carpet products to earn the Asthma & Allergy Friendly Certification, made possible by an innovative built-in technology that helps control and reduce indoor allergens.

New Pur‑Ease technology uses natural probiotics integrated into the carpet to reduce common household allergens—such as pet dander, pollen and dust mite allergen—by up to 75% compared with untreated carpet, with continued allergen reduction over time, even after deep cleanings.

The SmartStrand Color Wall portfolio, now enhanced with Pur-Ease, strengthens Mohawk’s longstanding commitment to innovation and builds on more than two decades of proven performance. The Asthma & Allergy Friendly Certification, an independent, science driven program, verifies that carpet with Pur-Ease meets rigorous standards for allergen reduction and indoor air quality. This Certification proves, through strict scientific testing, that carpet treated with Pur-Ease meaningfully reduces exposure to household allergens and irritants, making the carpet better suited for people with asthma and allergies.

“Innovation has always been at the core of who we are at Mohawk,” said Denise Silbert, vice president of marketing. “Achieving the Asthma & Allergy Friendly Certification for carpet with Pur-Ease reinforces that commitment and brings real, meaningful benefits to the homes of our consumers.”

SmartStrand Color Wall styles enhanced with Pur-Ease will be available at flooring retailers nationwide beginning February 2026.

The Asthma & Allergy Friendly Certification Program is a unique collaboration between the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) and Allergy Standards Limited (ASL). The program tests and certifies products against strict standards to prove their suitability for people with asthma and allergies. Products passing these tests earn the Asthma & Allergy Friendly Certification Mark. The Certification Program works with retailers and manufacturers to offer consumers products for a healthier home.

