ICE raids impact workplace participation

Scenes of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids showing up at home centers, car washes and other workplaces have appeared on national news for months. Regardless of political affiliation or personal convictions, the construction industry—which includes flooring installation—is among those industries that have been impacted by such raids.

According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, which oversees ICE, more than 2 million illegal immigrants have “been removed” since Jan. 20, including an estimated 1.6 million individuals who have voluntarily self-deported.

These deportations have come at a cost (labor-wise) for builders, according to Ali Wolf, chief economist for Zonda, which provides data-driven housing market solutions to the homebuilding industry. In a survey of homebuilders, Zonda found that ICE raids and deportations have negatively impacted the workforce. “There is concern about the potential for ICE raids,” Wolf said. “ICE raids have impacted workforce participation.”

Key impacts include:

Labor shortages: Raids could lead to immediate labor shortages, delaying project timelines and increasing costs.

Operational disruptions: Unannounced raids can halt work at jobsites, leading to potential penalties for contract breaches and financial losses due to project delays.

Unannounced raids can halt work at jobsites, leading to potential penalties for contract breaches and financial losses due to project delays. Legal and compliance risks: Employers may face civil and criminal liabilities if found in violation of immigration laws. This includes potential fines for employing unauthorized workers or failing to comply with I-9 documentation requirements.

Stories of ICE raids disrupting flooring projects have been making the rounds. A flooring contractor who did not want to be named reported that every installation crew member of his had been deported over a single weekend. Another contractor shared that a recent mass deportation wiped out his builder’s entire painting workforce overnight. Jobs that were on the schedule just days earlier were ground to a halt.

A recent survey from the Associated General Contractors of America found that 92% of construction firms reported having a hard time finding qualified and skilled workers, making it harder and more expensive to get jobs done. In the past six months, 28% of the surveyed firms said they were affected by immigration actions—5% said ICE agents had visited a jobsite, 10% said they had lost workers due to actual or rumored ICE raids and 20% reported those concerns caused subcontractors to lose staff. “There have been a handful of enforcement actions on construction jobsites, but it’s really the word of ICE’s presence or the rumor of an ICE raid at a facility or a nearby facility that’s keeping a lot of workers from coming in to work,” said Brian Turmail, vice president of public affairs and workforce at the Associated General Contractors of America.

Impact on flooring industry

Some flooring dealers find the trend concerning. “Workers are running off projects when they see anyone with a badge step onto a jobsite,” said Mindy Lawley, CEO of Brian’s Flooring & Design, Birmingham, Ala. “Every company has the responsibility to properly vet its installation crews in accordance with the law, no question. That said, I wish more people—and our government—would recognize that there’s no one-size-fits-all solution here. I believe major conversations at the highest levels should be occurring—and immediate solutions created.”

Speaking from her own experience, and from what she knows of other company owners, Lawley said hiring individuals from other countries isn’t about cutting costs or sourcing cheap labor. Rather, it’s about finding skilled craftsmen who take pride in their work and compensating them fairly for it. “The quality of the finished product matters most and, in many cases, these individuals are the ones helping us deliver that level of excellence,” she explained.

John Steier, an installer/retailer who has a background in law enforcement, puts the onus clearly on the employers. “I have more questions than I have answers on this subject,” Steier said. “We have such a small labor force in the trades. Why not spend more time on making these individuals legal citizens? And will removing the illegal immigrants benefit those of us doing it the right way?”

Kaye Whitener, executive director of the Floor Covering Education Foundation (FCEF), has heard the stories of installation crews being deported but maintained a neutral stance on the subject. “While we’re aware that labor availability continues to be a challenge across the industry, the FCEF focuses its efforts on addressing those needs through training, recruitment and workforce development initiatives,” she said. “It is also why the college and high school programs are so important to the future of the industry.”

Whitener said FCEF does not have direct data or insight specific to immigration enforcement or its immediate effects on jobsite activity. “However, we can say broadly that any factor influencing workforce stability reinforces the importance of long-term solutions—like career awareness, accessible training and industry collaboration—to ensure a strong and sustainable pipeline of qualified flooring installers.”

While ICE raids and rumors of ICE raids exist, not all flooring contractors have had experience with it. “Fortunately, as of this date, we have had no ICE-related incidents at our jobsites,” Randy Rubenstein, president of Seattle-based Rubenstein’s Contract Carpet/North American Terrazzo Inc., told FCNews. “And I certainly hope that—having said this—that it does not turn out to be the jinx I’m not seeking.”