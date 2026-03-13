Retailers React: What’s your goal for 2026?

By Ken Ryan
HomeFeatured PostRetailers React: What's your goal for 2026?

customer concernEvery two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week, we asked: what’s your goal for 2026?

Here are their responses:

goal“We are renewing our dedication to deliver exceptional value and create a better customer experience. We plan to achieve this by making sure every customer finds their ideal product match through a sales process that is transparent and is proactive in communication.”

—Jon Dauenhauer

Carpet World

Bismarck, N.D.

goal“Our goal for 2026 is growth over 2025. To accomplish that we are starting to work with a marketing firm to increase our brand image in our area. We have been working really hard over the years to increase our Google presence by being consistent with asking for Google reviews. We have the highest number of 5-star reviews in our area, which has had a huge impact on our sales.”

 

—Ryan Boender

Sackett’s Flooring

Kalamazoo, Mich.

“Our retail goal is a 12% increase in sales with a 1.5% margin increase. Our commercial goal is a 14% sales increase and 2% margin increase. We are increasing ad spend and implementing AI where applicable.”

—Kevin Rose

Carpetland USA

Rockford, Ill.

goal

“Our goal is to make 2026 our best year ever. We are managing expenses tighter than ever to not allow negative bottom-line impacts. However, we have increased our marketing budget 2.5% over last year. Last year was our best year in the company’s history.”

—Mitchell Parton

Frazier’s Carpet One Floor & Home

Knoxville, Tenn.

“We have made commercial growth a major priority for 2026. To that end, we have added manpower and resources to that department and are actively pursuing more contracts than we secured in 2025.”

—Ryan Rogers

Yates Flooring & Design

Lubbock, Texas

Previous article
WFCA kicks off Step Up Tour in Lakeland

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

WFCA kicks off Step Up Tour in Lakeland

FCNews Staff - 0
Lakeland, Fla.—Sunshine Interiors, located here, hosted the first Step Up Tour, a World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) initiative, today. Sunshine Interiors is the first...
Read more
News

AHF Products unveils new sign at Cartersville facility

FCNews Staff - 0
Mountville, Pa.—AHF Products installed a new sign at its recently acquired rigid core manufacturing facility in Cartersville, Ga. The sign marks the company’s continued...
Read more
Featured Post

What’s new in moldings, sundries

Ken Ryan - 0
These days moldings, accessories and sundries are not just some fancy accompaniments to flooring. Rather, they have become essential elements for finishing flooring projects,...
Read more
News

PC Floors opens new Hartford showroom

FCNews Staff - 0
Hartford, Conn.—PC Floors, a flooring supplier established in 1979, celebrated the grand opening of its tenth location in Hartford, Conn. The event took place...
Read more
Carpet

Shaw Contract launches ‘Design for All’ CEU

FCNews Staff - 0
Cartersville, Ga.—Shaw Contract has launched Design for All, a new continuing education course (CEU) created to help architecture and design professionals better understand how inclusive, purpose‑driven...
Read more
Featured Company

Safe, secure locking with SolidTech SPC

Reginald Tucker - 0
When it comes to SPC/ rigid core locking systems, all floors are not created equal. This axiom is especially relevant in a sub-segment overrun...
Read more

As seen in

March 9, 2026

DOWNLOAD

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X