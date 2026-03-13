Retailers React: What’s your goal for 2026?

Every two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week, we asked: what’s your goal for 2026?
Here are their responses:
“We are renewing our dedication to deliver exceptional value and create a better customer experience. We plan to achieve this by making sure every customer finds their ideal product match through a sales process that is transparent and is proactive in communication.”
—Jon Dauenhauer
Carpet World
Bismarck, N.D.
“Our goal for 2026 is growth over 2025. To accomplish that we are starting to work with a marketing firm to increase our brand image in our area. We have been working really hard over the years to increase our Google presence by being consistent with asking for Google reviews. We have the highest number of 5-star reviews in our area, which has had a huge impact on our sales.”
—Ryan Boender
Sackett’s Flooring
Kalamazoo, Mich.
“Our retail goal is a 12% increase in sales with a 1.5% margin increase. Our commercial goal is a 14% sales increase and 2% margin increase. We are increasing ad spend and implementing AI where applicable.”
—Kevin Rose
Carpetland USA
Rockford, Ill.
“Our goal is to make 2026 our best year ever. We are managing expenses tighter than ever to not allow negative bottom-line impacts. However, we have increased our marketing budget 2.5% over last year. Last year was our best year in the company’s history.”
—Mitchell Parton
Frazier’s Carpet One Floor & Home
Knoxville, Tenn.
“We have made commercial growth a major priority for 2026. To that end, we have added manpower and resources to that department and are actively pursuing more contracts than we secured in 2025.”
—Ryan Rogers
Yates Flooring & Design
Lubbock, Texas