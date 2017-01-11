Back To Homepage

Innovations4Flooring, Classen sign strategic partnership agreement

January 11, 2017
Innovations4Willemstad, Curaçao—Innovations4Flooring (I4F), a technology company providing flooring installation solutions, has signed a strategic partnership agreement with the Classen Group. As part of the agreement, I4F has become a substantial shareholder in Classen Intellectual Property GmbH (Classen IP). The terms of the partnership were not disclosed.

In addition to John Rietveldt’s position as CEO of I4F, he will also become managing director of Classen IP. Dr. Hans-Jürgen Hannig, chairman of Classen Group, and Arne Loebel, managing director of Classen Group, will maintain their current roles as directors at Classen IP.

This strategic partnership will leverage both companies’ respective strengths in flooring innovation as well as patent portfolios to offer the global flooring industry cutting-edge floor-locking solutions.

