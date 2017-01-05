Back To Homepage

Karastan, Patina Vie team up to produce rugs

January 05, 2017
karastan_logoDalton, Ga.—Karastan launches 2017 with a new licensing partnership with the lifestyle brand Patina Vie.

Patina Vie produces glassware, dinnerware, ceramics, lighting, bedding, textiles and furniture—all with a vintage warmth. Its product lines can be seen at Anthropologie, Neiman Marcus, Horchow, Bloomingdales and specialty boutiques around the world.

“Patina Vie is a brand we feel strongly aligns with the devotion to quality design that is a trademark of Karastan,” said Tracy Pruitt, vice president of design, Karastan. “The Patina Vie motto, ‘where history and style collide,’ is perfectly in step with Karastan’s approach for product introductions. Karastan and Patina Vie share a similar passion for historical patterning and ornament while making these styles modern and palatable for today’s market.”

Patina Vie’s designs are expressions of vintage and antique style that are realized in contemporary scale and layout. “Their designers layer unexpected patterns such as a traditionally French damask with a Japanese shabori pattern to create a wholly contemporary product that is so appealing, fresh and ingenious that customers are clamoring for their work,” Pruitt said. “Patina Vie is a brand with exploding momentum, and we are excited and proud to be creating a beautiful line of rugs utilizing their innovative approach to design and lifestyle.”

