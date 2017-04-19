Bostik-sponsored Design ‘N Gather gains new partners

Wauwatosa, Wis.—Bostik, a world leader in specialty adhesives and installation systems for building construction, has announced that Crossville and Bedrosians—two iconic tile industry companies—will be partnering in Design ‘N Gather (DNG), the annual global tile mosaic design competition created by Artaic—Innovative Mosaic and sponsored by Bostik.

DNG has invited architects, designers and mosaic design enthusiasts to submit ultra-creative mosaic interpretations for a larger-than-life mosaic “Selfie Studio” mural to be permanently installed at the Height of Decadence, Hyde Bellagio. The grand-prize winner will be unveiled May 4, at a VIP event sponsored by Bostik at the Hyde Bellagio.

“Crossville is proud to be partnering with Bostik on the Hyde Bellagio ‘Selfie Studio’ project,” said Mark Shannon, executive vice president of sales. The company’s Laminam porcelain tile panels will be installed on the Selfie Studio’s walls using Bostik’s Bosti-Set.

Bosti-Set is a premium adhesive and sound reduction membrane created for installation of thin porcelain tile panels such as Crossville’s Laminam. Offering instant grab and holding power, only a single coat of adhesive on the panel’s back is needed for faster, easier and safer wall installation.

Flooring from Bedrosians Tile & Stone’s Always collection was also chosen for the project. “This is a great, creative project, and we’re glad our product was selected,” said Eddie Bedrosian, marketing director. “It’s a beautiful, ‘wood-look’ larger format porcelain tile that is not only extremely attractive, it’s extremely durable.”

A gallery of the 10 DNG finalists will be on display at AIA Convention 2017 in Orlando, April 27-29. This same collection will also be showcased at HD Expo in Las Vegas, May 3-5.

For more information on the DNG, visit: designngather.com.