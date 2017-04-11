Back To Homepage

Mannington Mills to increase resilient prices

April 11, 2017
manningtonSalem, N.J.—To combat the rising costs of raw materials, transportation and manufacturing, Mannington is implementing a price increase. Effective with shipments on May 22, 2017, select residential vinyl sheet products will be affected by a 3% to 6% price increase. The increase will apply to all shipments in the U.S. and Canada.

“Continued increases in raw material prices are an unfortunate reality in today’s marketplace,” said Jimmy Tuley, vice president of residential resilient, Mannington. “We continue to focus on maximizing efficiencies and reducing cost, however at some point an increase has to be passed through.”

