I4F unveils revamped website, launches new installation films

Willemstad, Curaçao—Innovations4Flooring (I4F), a technology company providing flooring solutions, has launched a new set of marketing materials including a new website and two new films available for free download on the company’s YouTube channel as well as the new website.

The completely new website incorporates industry updates and introduces new pages outlining its strategic partnerships, innovations and patent strategy. Additionally, a new section on I4F and its one-piece, drop-lock installation system provides manufacturers and installers access to the latest research and I4F test results. Information is split by consumers and the industry for increased relevance. First hand industry news can be obtained by subscribing to I4F’s newsletter.

Two new installation films are now freely available for download on the company’s YouTube channel as well as the new website. One film describes I4F’s flooring installation system—3L TripleLock and Click4U—and highlights how it can be applied to all types of flooring and provides the easiest solution for all new, high demand materials. The second film zooms in on installation, showing how the system is easily applied in a real-life demonstration.

“We are excited to launch these new materials as part of our on-going marketing strategy designed to support manufacturers, retailers and installers during this important transformation towards our advanced one-piece drop-lock system,” said John Rietveldt. “Our licensees can now view information relevant to them online and have a dedicated point of contact via the website. In a fast-moving industry, where new technologies are key towards the creation of high value customer propositions, staying up-to-date is critical. We remain committed to ensuring that our licensees and the global flooring industry have all the information necessary to achieve their goals.”