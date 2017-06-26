Back To Homepage

I4F unveils revamped website, launches new installation films

June 26, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Innovations4-680x320Willemstad, Curaçao—Innovations4Flooring (I4F), a technology company providing flooring solutions, has launched a new set of marketing materials including a new website and two new films available for free download on the company’s YouTube channel as well as the new website.

The completely new website incorporates industry updates and introduces new pages outlining its strategic partnerships, innovations and patent strategy. Additionally, a new section on I4F and its one-piece, drop-lock installation system provides manufacturers and installers access to the latest research and I4F test results. Information is split by consumers and the industry for increased relevance. First hand industry news can be obtained by subscribing to I4F’s newsletter.

Two new installation films are now freely available for download on the company’s YouTube channel as well as the new website. One film describes I4F’s flooring installation system—3L TripleLock and Click4U—and highlights how it can be applied to all types of flooring and provides the easiest solution for all new, high demand materials. The second film zooms in on installation, showing how the system is easily applied in a real-life demonstration.

“We are excited to launch these new materials as part of our on-going marketing strategy designed to support manufacturers, retailers and installers during this important transformation towards our advanced one-piece drop-lock system,” said John Rietveldt. “Our licensees can now view information relevant to them online and have a dedicated point of contact via the website. In a fast-moving industry, where new technologies are key towards the creation of high value customer propositions, staying up-to-date is critical. We remain committed to ensuring that our licensees and the global flooring industry have all the information necessary to achieve their goals.”

 

Tags
FCNewsfilmsflooringFloorsI4FInnovations4Flooringinstallationnewsrevamped websitetechnologyvideoswebsite
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Bostik becomes official partner of Tour de France

Paris, France—Bostik has signed up as an official partner of iconic cycling event, the Tour de France. The new sponsorship agreement upgrades the firm’s previous participation as an official supplier

Read More

I4F unveils revamped website, launches new installation films

Willemstad, Curaçao—Innovations4Flooring (I4F), a technology company providing flooring solutions, has launched a new set of marketing materials including a new website and two new films available for free download on

Read More

Daltile Gallery hosts hundreds at annual NeoCon luncheon

Chicago—Daltile’s Chicago Design Gallery recently welcomed over 500 architects, designers and other customers to its annual “Parked At NeoCon” lunch event. Held every year during the international NeoCon commercial design

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.