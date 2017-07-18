Stepevi debuts ‘Sparkle’ rug collection

New York—Stepevi will celebrate the beginning of summer with the launch of its new collection Sparkle. Inspired by the metallic quality of fine lurex fibers, Sparkle lends a tasteful touch of opulence to any space and can be customized to any size and/or shape.

Produced using a new tufting technique, the handcrafted rugs feature superior silk, wool, viscose and metallic lurex materials that, when combined, give the collection its appearance and namesake. The result of this intricate process is a chic rug with glistening features that is an asset to any room. The collection is available in seven designs: Bellevue, Chess, Floral Cream, Floral Multi Color, Lago, Piano and Sketch. The shimmer of the lurex adds a layer of dimension to each of the different styles, which range from geometric to floral designs.

With a wealth of experience, Stepevi melds history, style and innovative uses of textures in its new collection, which will be on view at the brand’s NYC showroom (147 Wooster Street, SoHo).