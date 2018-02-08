Back To Homepage

Laticrete launches new electric radiant floor heating system

February 08, 2018
Bethany, Conn.—Laticrete introduces Strata_Heat, an electric radiant floor heating system. The system includes the Strata_Heat thermal pack, the high-performance Strata_Heat wire, a Wi-Fi enabled Strata_Heat thermostat and the Strata_Heat mat. The floor heating system transfers heat faster and more uniformly to reduce energy costs and provide customers with a customizable floor heating experience.

“At Laticrete, our focus is on innovation,” said Jay Conrod, senior product manager, Laticrete. “The Strata_Heat system is transforming the way floor heating will be installed for years to come. With the inclusion of the world’s first heat-conductive additive, as well as its smart-focused design, the Strata_Heat system is the most innovative development in floor heating history to date.”

The Strata_Heat thermal pack is a patent-pending thin-set additive which has been designed exclusively for use with select Laticrete adhesives. Utilizing thermal diffusion technology, heat generated from the Strata_Heat Wire is uniformly distributed throughout the adhesive to eliminate cold spots and quickly achieve the desired floor temperature.

The Strata_Heat wire is highly customizable with multiple spacing options for variability in heat output and design flexibility. The Strata_Heat wire does not have a minimum on straight run lengths and will not interfere with other electronics in the vicinity.

The Strata_Heat Wi-Fi thermostat features a smart-focused design that is compatible with home automation devices to assist in controlling the Strata_Heat electric radiant floor heating system for optimum comfort and efficiency. It also has the ability to control the floor’s heat with a smartphone app or GPS positioning technology, and check energy statistics on-the-go.

The Strata_Heat mat utilizes mortar hydration vents that create a mechanical bond between the mat and adhesive mortar. This allows the mortar to cure faster and provides a stronger tile bond for a faster time-to-grout while using the appropriate mortar for the installation. The Strata_Heat Mat also allows installers to see the mortar coverage underneath the mat during installation without having to lift and verify.

