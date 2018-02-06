Back To Homepage

Luxury brands carpet show returns to Domotex asia/ChinaFloor

February 06, 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Shanghai, China—Domotex asia/ChinaFloor, Asia-Pacific’s most established trade show for the flooring industry, and Cover Magazine are set to host the second edition of the curated

Luxury Brands designer carpet showcase on March 20-22. The Luxury Brands exhibition and designer carpet collection has captured the industry’s attention and respect due to the quality of hand-made carpets and popularity of the international designers participating.

VIPs, invited guests and international journalists can visit the signature marquee in Hall-W5, presenting 16 renowned carpet design firms that are looking to indulge visitors with a variety of extravagant products. Each company will introduce two of their finest hand-made rugs with the goal of attracting buyers as well as industry professionals interested in collaborating on future design projects.

The internationally renowned designers from Europe, the Middle-East and North America joining the pavilion this year are: Amadi Carpets, Ariana Rugs, Art Resources, CC-Tapis Creative Matters, Edelgrund, French Accents, H.O.C. Design, Hossein Rezvani, Lila Valadan, New Moon, Rug Star, Samad, Tufenkian, Wool & Silk and Zollanvari.

Tags
20th yearcarpetDomotex asia/ChinaFloorLuxury Brandsshowshowcase
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

Forbo Supplement
Product Guide 2017
Hardwood Selling Guide 2017
Ultimate Guide to WPC
2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Surfaces Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Haines makes changes to executive team

Glen Burnie, Md.—Haines has added two new executive leaders to its team: Brian Green, senior vice president-CMH sales division; and Greg Vale, senior vice president-Armstrong division. In addition, Hoy Lanning, senior

Read More

Luxury brands carpet show returns to Domotex asia/ChinaFloor

Shanghai, China—Domotex asia/ChinaFloor, Asia-Pacific’s most established trade show for the flooring industry, and Cover Magazine are set to host the second edition of the curated Luxury Brands designer carpet showcase

Read More

Quick-Step honors Torlys with ‘Step Forward’ Partner Award

Calhoun, Ga.—Quick·Step recently named Torlys as winner of its “Step Forward” Partner Award at The International Surface Event. Torlys is Quick-Step’s exclusive distributor in Canada. “Our distribution partners are critical

Read More
© 2018 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.