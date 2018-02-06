Luxury brands carpet show returns to Domotex asia/ChinaFloor

Shanghai, China—Domotex asia/ChinaFloor, Asia-Pacific’s most established trade show for the flooring industry, and Cover Magazine are set to host the second edition of the curated

Luxury Brands designer carpet showcase on March 20-22. The Luxury Brands exhibition and designer carpet collection has captured the industry’s attention and respect due to the quality of hand-made carpets and popularity of the international designers participating.

VIPs, invited guests and international journalists can visit the signature marquee in Hall-W5, presenting 16 renowned carpet design firms that are looking to indulge visitors with a variety of extravagant products. Each company will introduce two of their finest hand-made rugs with the goal of attracting buyers as well as industry professionals interested in collaborating on future design projects.

The internationally renowned designers from Europe, the Middle-East and North America joining the pavilion this year are: Amadi Carpets, Ariana Rugs, Art Resources, CC-Tapis Creative Matters, Edelgrund, French Accents, H.O.C. Design, Hossein Rezvani, Lila Valadan, New Moon, Rug Star, Samad, Tufenkian, Wool & Silk and Zollanvari.