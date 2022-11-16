FloorCon 2022 kicks off in Arizona

Tucson, Ariz.—The much ballyhooed FloorCon 2022 officially kicked off here this week at the JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass Resort & Spa. Positioned as an all-inclusive industry event—not just for Broadlume customers—the three-day show features a packed schedule, full of educational and networking opportunities, interactive panel discussions, featured speakers and more, all aimed at providing flooring dealers with the information and tools needed to move their businesses forward.

During his opening speech, Todd Saunders, CEO, Broadlume, urged retailers to rethink the way they do business and redesign the way they market their product. He introduced a new class of disruptors he called “consumer experience disruptors” who focus on showcasing how their product benefits the customer rather than miscellaneous and complex information that holds no value to the customer.

“It’s all about adding value, not vanity,” Saunders said. “We have to stop selling on specs and we need to start selling on outcomes and benefits.”

FloorCon 2022 is also the first event where the new Broadlume branding has been seen in its full effect. The rebranding effort was initiated in September in an effort to incorporate all of the company’s historical and legacy brands—FloorForce, Creating Your Space, Bridgeway Interactive, Retail Lead Management, RollMaster, Freetail and Banaboom—under the Broadlume banner.

“After acquiring RollMaster last November, which was our sixth acquisition in the last four years, our brands were confusing in the market,” Todd Saunders, CEO, told FCNews at the time. “Flooring retailers knew us by five names and it doesn’t make things easy for our employees or anyone in the industry. We wanted to wave one flag that stood for innovation, change and helping local flooring retailers win.”

To that end, all acquired brands now fall under the Broadlume moniker. More acquisition news is anticipated at this year’s event but has yet to be announced.

Panel discussions abound

Further into Day 1, Broadlume welcomed Raymond Mancini Jr., board of directors, chairman, JJ Haines; T.M Nuckols, president, The Dixie Group; Chad Stark, CEO, Stark Carpet; Scott Humphrey, CEO, WFCA; and Matt Saltzman, CEO, Louisiana Tile, to the stage for a panel discussion, moderated by John Weller, CIO, Broadlume. The discussion featured topics such as partnering with independent retailers as well as what they were most excited about for 2023. This was followed by an open Q&A with the audience that focused heavily on the ongoing installer issues and how retailers can better train their installers.

During another interactive discussion, Brian Elias, CIO, Refloor, shared ways retailers can simplify their business to scale with a lively and interactive speech that seemed to bring a burst of energy to attendees. To further elaborate on the topic, Buddy Mitchell, CEO, Simply Floors, and Jason Goldberg, CEO, America’s Floor Source, joined Elias on stage for a panel discussion moderated by Dan Pratt, CRO, Broadlume. With the possibility of a recession being a hot topic, the panel shared strategies and detailed plans to continue to grow and prepare their business for the potential economic downturn.

Day 1 finished up with an outdoor trade show against the Arizona sunset accompanied by a tequila toast, where Rachel Berlin of Precision Floors and Décor and Brian Elias, CIO, Refloor, found themselves in good company.

For more details on the event, see FCNews‘ Nov. 28, 2022 issue.