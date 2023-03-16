Jake Loftis joins AHF Products as COO

Jake Loftis joins AHF Products as COO

Jake Loftis
Jake Loftis

Mountville, Pa.—AHF Products has named Jake Loftis its new chief operating officer. In the role, Loftis will have overarching responsibility for the critical areas of manufacturing operations, EH&S, supply chain, procurement, quality, logistics, product innovation and continuous improvement.

“We are committed to growing both organically through operations excellence and through smart acquisitions,” said Brian Carson, CEO, who said he is doubling down on the operations segment of the business to strengthen the AHF Products team and accomplish growth goals.

Since its inception, AHF Products has grown rapidly in both the residential and commercial flooring segments by innovating and broadening its product offerings through its world class brands, manufacturing capabilities and channels of distribution. AHF Products’ acquisition last summer of certain Armstrong Flooring, Inc., assets expanded its footprint and sets the company and its customers up for profitability and growth. The acquisition followed that of J. Michael and LM Flooring (Cambodia), Parterre Flooring Systems in 2021 and American OEM. AHF Products continues its strategy of serving customers by offering sought-after products and providing channel segmentation.

“Jake is a decisive, growth-focused executive with remarkable operations leadership experience with a focus on manufacturing, supply chain, distribution, transportation and customer service,” Carson said. “He is adept at bringing strategic vision and innovative approach to achieve customer-focused goals, business transformation and revenue expansion.”

Loftis brings a wealth of experience in both product innovation and productivity. His career spans 33 years of military and corporate leadership experience. Loftis has been a top contributor to the success of major brands like Milwaukee, Hover, WeatherGuard, DeWalt, Sharpie, Irwin, Werner, Rubbermaid, Porter Cable, Black & Decker, Graco and Lenox. Loftis also is a U.S. Army Veteran, Six Sigma Blackbelt, certified project manager and leadership coach.

