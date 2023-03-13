Stanton launches ‘Stylish Savings’ promotion

Stanton Carpet Corp. has announced the launch of its inaugural national promotion, “7 Weeks of Stylish Savings” event, which runs April 14 through June 4, 2023.

This national effort is a targeted promotional campaign supporting its participating retail partners to drive significant consumer interest and sales during this slower residential remodel environment. The Stanton 7 Weeks of Stylish Savings Event will offer the lowest pricing of the year on all residential soft surface within the Stanton portfolio of brands. Stanton will provide discounts, in-store POP materials, a comprehensive digital package for retailers to support the promotion on their own channels, as well as a formidable digital consumer outreach from Stanton.

“Stanton is extremely customer-centric, and we’re excited to launch our first-ever, broad-based national promotion supporting our retail partners,” said Jonathan Cohen, CEO. “The enthusiasm from our customers has been overwhelming and we look forward helping drive new consumer business on Stanton residential soft surface throughout the course of the campaign.”

Stanton will be promoting this event with a very robust direct to consumer digital campaign aimed at driving retail traffic while maximizing the efforts to qualify sales. “We understand the challenges our retailers are facing in this slower sales environment,” said Christine Zampaglione, senior director of marketing at Stanton. “We are confident our efforts on the direct-to-consumer side will help drive significant incremental sales dollars to our valued partners.”

In order to enjoy the benefits of the promotion, Stanton retail partners must opt-in and commit to promoting the event.