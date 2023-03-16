Virginia Tile launches exclusive brand, partners with Material Bank

By FCNews Staff
Home News Virginia Tile launches exclusive brand, partners with Material Bank

Livonia, Mich.—Virginia Tile has launched an exclusive tile brand, VITL, which is now available on the world’s largest material marketplace, Material Bank. Joining Material Bank, the company said, will allow the design distributor to expand VITL’s customer base and provide an easier experience for customers when selecting and obtaining tile samples.

Material Bank provides a revolutionary way to search and sample materials quickly and efficiently. With Material Bank’s powerful search engine, customers can easily find the material properties, physical characteristics, colors, size and finishing options. Additionally, Material Bank’s unique sampling capabilities reduce waste and improves sustainability in the industry by aggregating multiple finish samples into one box.

“Joining material bank not only puts all our products at the fingertips of the most desirable specifiers in the country, but we also feel that it is the perfect platform for us to continue the launch of the VITL brand nationwide,” said Sean Cilona, director of product  and marketing.

VITL is Virginia Tile’s new commercially focused tile collection offering customers a specialized experience unparalleled in the industry. The line is uniquely positioned to curate an exceptional array of product, allowing clients to discover design solutions that fit their aesthetic and design aspirations.

“VITL, Virginia Tile Company’s national curated collection of on-trend premium tile products, was born from the idea that architects and designers should spend their time designing extraordinary spaces and inspiring their clients,” said Dana Kropke, vice president of commercial and national account sales. “Our collaboration with Material Bank allows VITL products to reach the hands of any designer in the country within hours of selection.”

This strategic partnership promises increased efficiency along the entire supply chain, according to the company, ushering in a new era of progress and business expansion.

Previous articleLaminate enhancements fuel resurgence in 2023
Next articleShaw resilient eligible for recycling through re[TURN] program

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Portobello America Tennessee plant to open in April

FCNews Staff - 0
Baxter, Tenn.—The vision of Portobello America to have a full-service, ultra-modern production facility in the U.S. is set to become a reality in April. “We...
Read more
News

Daltile celebrates National Tile Day 2023

FCNews Staff - 0
Dallas, Texas—Daltile, the largest designer and manufacturer of tile in North America, is celebrating National Tile Day 2023 by highlighting the level of outstanding...
Read more
Featured Post

Surfaces 2023: Tile emulates home trends

Megan Salzano-Birch - 0
Las Vegas—The International Surface Event, held here last month, was home to three powerhouse tile companies this year: Dal-Tile, MSI and Emser Tile. While...
Read more

Must Read

News

Shaw resilient eligible for recycling through re[TURN] program

FCNews Staff - 0
Ringgold, Ga.—Shaw Industries announces Shaw Plant RP, located here, resilient products (both LVT and SPC) are now recyclable through the re Reclamation Program. As...
Read more
News

Virginia Tile launches exclusive brand, partners with Material Bank

FCNews Staff - 0
Livonia, Mich.—Virginia Tile has launched an exclusive tile brand, VITL, which is now available on the world’s largest material marketplace, Material Bank. Joining Material...
Read more
Featured Post

Laminate enhancements fuel resurgence in 2023

Reginald Tucker - 0
The resurgence of the U.S. laminate flooring category has been well documented. Over the past two years in particular, laminate has sought to recoup...
Read more
News

William M. Bird to open new Florida warehouse

FCNews Staff - 0
Orlando, Fla.— William M. Bird, a top 20 flooring distributor, plans to celebrate the grand opening of a new, 35,000-square-foot warehouse here from March...
Read more
News

Portobello America Tennessee plant to open in April

FCNews Staff - 0
Baxter, Tenn.—The vision of Portobello America to have a full-service, ultra-modern production facility in the U.S. is set to become a reality in April. “We...
Read more
News

Mohawk fortifies UltraWood line

FCNews Staff - 0
Calhoun, Ga.—In 2023, Mohawk will continue to fortify its distinguishable UltraWood line with a refined focus on performance and design along with advancing its...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X