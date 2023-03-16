Virginia Tile launches exclusive brand, partners with Material Bank

Livonia, Mich.—Virginia Tile has launched an exclusive tile brand, VITL, which is now available on the world’s largest material marketplace, Material Bank. Joining Material Bank, the company said, will allow the design distributor to expand VITL’s customer base and provide an easier experience for customers when selecting and obtaining tile samples.

Material Bank provides a revolutionary way to search and sample materials quickly and efficiently. With Material Bank’s powerful search engine, customers can easily find the material properties, physical characteristics, colors, size and finishing options. Additionally, Material Bank’s unique sampling capabilities reduce waste and improves sustainability in the industry by aggregating multiple finish samples into one box.

“Joining material bank not only puts all our products at the fingertips of the most desirable specifiers in the country, but we also feel that it is the perfect platform for us to continue the launch of the VITL brand nationwide,” said Sean Cilona, director of product and marketing.

VITL is Virginia Tile’s new commercially focused tile collection offering customers a specialized experience unparalleled in the industry. The line is uniquely positioned to curate an exceptional array of product, allowing clients to discover design solutions that fit their aesthetic and design aspirations.

“VITL, Virginia Tile Company’s national curated collection of on-trend premium tile products, was born from the idea that architects and designers should spend their time designing extraordinary spaces and inspiring their clients,” said Dana Kropke, vice president of commercial and national account sales. “Our collaboration with Material Bank allows VITL products to reach the hands of any designer in the country within hours of selection.”

This strategic partnership promises increased efficiency along the entire supply chain, according to the company, ushering in a new era of progress and business expansion.