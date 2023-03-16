Sika appoints two technical sales representatives

Chino, Calif.— Sika has appointed Paul Ashley to the position of Midwest technical sales representative and Brent Link to the position of Western Florida technical sales representative.

Both Ashley and Link will be responsible for sales and service to all customers in their respective regions for both Sika and Sika-DriTac brand products. These responsibilities include expanding sales with the development of new business opportunities through a variety of channels, such as working with contractors, distributors and manufacturers. Their overall business strategies are designed to focus on sales growth in their regions.

“Paul brings a wealth of experience and industry knowledge to the Sika team,” said David Kanstroom, regional sales manager at Sika Corporation. “He will undoubtedly represent Sika with a high level of professionalism and we are confident he will grow the Sika business in the region. Paul is a great addition to the team.”

Dave Cima, regional sales manager at Sika Corporation, added, “Brent is an industry veteran who thrives in a professional setting that allows him to impart his flooring know-how and expertise. He has a strong work ethic and an innate ability to effectively communicate with installers and executives.”

Ashley and Link have each been in the flooring industry for over 20 years and join Sika with a vast range of sales and flooring installation experience. They have successfully built strong contractor relationships and distribution networks for well-known flooring installation brands throughout the Midwest and Southeast Regions, respectively. Both reps have developed long-lasting relationships in the flooring industry while working with all levels of flooring professionals.