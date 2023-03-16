Sika appoints two technical sales representatives

By FCNews Staff
Home Categories Installation Sika appoints two technical sales representatives

brent link
Brent Link

Chino, Calif.— Sika has appointed Paul Ashley to the position of Midwest technical sales representative and Brent Link to the position of Western Florida technical sales representative.

Both Ashley and Link will be responsible for sales and service to all customers in their respective regions for both Sika and Sika-DriTac brand products. These responsibilities include expanding sales with the development of new business opportunities through a variety of channels, such as working with contractors, distributors and manufacturers. Their overall business strategies are designed to focus on sales growth in their regions.

Sika
Paul Ashley

“Paul brings a wealth of experience and industry knowledge to the Sika team,” said David Kanstroom, regional sales manager at Sika Corporation. “He will undoubtedly represent Sika with a high level of professionalism and we are confident he will grow the Sika business in the region. Paul is a great addition to the team.”

Dave Cima, regional sales manager at Sika Corporation, added, “Brent is an industry veteran who thrives in a professional setting that allows him to impart his flooring know-how and expertise. He has a strong work ethic and an innate ability to effectively communicate with installers and executives.”

Ashley and Link have each been in the flooring industry for over 20 years and join Sika with a vast range of sales and flooring installation experience. They have successfully built strong contractor relationships and distribution networks for well-known flooring installation brands throughout the Midwest and Southeast Regions, respectively. Both reps have developed long-lasting relationships in the flooring industry while working with all levels of flooring professionals.

Previous articleVirginia Tile launches exclusive brand, partners with Material Bank
Next articleShaw resilient eligible for recycling through re[TURN] program

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Jake Loftis joins AHF Products as COO

FCNews Staff - 0
Mountville, Pa.—AHF Products has named Jake Loftis its new chief operating officer. In the role, Loftis will have overarching responsibility for the critical areas...
Read more
Featured Post

Exclusive: AFS taps Vermette to spearhead growth

Steve Feldman - 0
America’s Floor Source (AFS), one of the largest retailers in the country with 2022 sales just south of $200 million, has named former Armstrong...
Read more
News

Sales veteran, Kyle Schlosser, joins Louisville Tile

FCNews Staff - 0
Louisville, Ky.—Louisville Tile continues to grow its executive team with the addition of Kyle Schlosser, the company's new business development manager/national accounts. Schlosser brings a blue-chip...
Read more

Must Read

News

Louisville Tile’s CEO to present at Coverings 2023

FCNews Staff - 0
Orlando, Fla.—Louisville Tile’s chief executive officer, Matthew Saltzman, will be presenting at Coverings 2023, held here, on April 20. Coverings is the preeminent event...
Read more
Installation

Robert Varden, IUPAT launch intensive certification program

FCNews Staff - 0
Rockwall, Texas—Flooring installation veteran, Robert Varden, and Val Chestohin, lead floor covering instructor DC 16 FTI Northern California and Nevada of the International Union...
Read more
News

Exclusive: Mohawk kicks off partnership with Rhinory

FCNews Staff - 0
Texas—Mohawk Flooring is charging toward a better tomorrow by kicking off its partnership with Rhinory, a winery and rhino sanctuary based here. The partnership...
Read more
Featured Company

A ‘Showroom Pricing’ solution

Ken Ryan - 0
Before starting her own software company, Kristen Stensby worked in her family’s flooring store in St. Louis as a commission-based RSA in charge of...
Read more
Featured Post

Flooring software technology providers up the ante at Surfaces

FCNews Staff - 0
Las Vegas—The 2023 International Surface Event highlighted the vigor with which the flooring industry is facing today. Flooring software technology providers were among those...
Read more
News

Shaw resilient eligible for recycling through re[TURN] program

FCNews Staff - 0
Ringgold, Ga.—Shaw Industries announces Shaw Plant RP, located here, resilient products (both LVT and SPC) are now recyclable through the re Reclamation Program. As...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X