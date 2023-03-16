Shaw resilient eligible for recycling through re[TURN] program

Ringgold, Ga.—Shaw Industries announces Shaw Plant RP, located here, resilient products (both LVT and SPC) are now recyclable through the re[TURN] Reclamation Program. As part of the Environmental Guarantee, Shaw promises to pick up Shaw-manufactured resilient for recycling at the end of its first life on the floor at no cost to the customer (for a 5,000-square-foot minimum).

Since 2006, Shaw has recycled almost 1 billion pounds of carpet through its re[TURN] Reclamation Program. The addition of Shaw-manufactured resilient expands upon the company’s efforts to divert material from the landfill, providing an avenue for more pounds of flooring to be recycled. Shaw-manufactured resilient joins EcoWorx and ReWorx in the company’s Environmental Guarantee.

“Our commitment to participating in the circular economy dates to the 1999 launch of EcoWorx—the industry’s first fully recyclable, PVC-free carpet tile,” said Kellie Ballew, vice president of global sustainability and innovation at Shaw. “Following the Cradle to Cradle design philosophy, we have continued to push ourselves to do more when it comes to landfill diversion, which includes designing products with materials that can be circulated for reuse. The expansion of our Environmental Guarantee to include Shaw-manufactured LVT and SPC is a testament to our work.”

Products manufactured at Plant RP now include a back-stamp with the 800.509.SHAW (7429) phone number. At the end of the products’ life on the floor, individuals may call the number to initiate the reclamation process with the re[TURN] Reclamation Team. Projects can also be initiated via a form at ShawRecycles.com, which also houses information on the Environmental Guarantee, staging guidelines and frequently asked questions.

“We aim to make it easy to get our Shaw-manufactured resilient products back to our facility for recycling when flooring is ready to be replaced,” Ballew noted. “Once contacted through the phone number or our website, our reclamation team will coordinate the pick-up of material at the end of its first life on the floor to be brought back to our facility, broken down and made into the next generation of flooring solutions.”

The addition of Plant RP LVT and SPC to the Environmental Guarantee within re[TURN] reiterates the company’s continued innovation and focus on diverting materials from the landfill and lowering its reliance on virgin raw materials, which also helps create lower embodied carbon products.