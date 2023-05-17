Waterproof flooring: Brands hone their core differentiations

Waterproof flooring has flooded the marketplace for several years now—and for good reason. Retailers far and wide continue to stress the feature’s ability to get consumers in the door. Whether it be via messy children, wayward pets or particularly raucous game nights, today’s flooring consumer is looking to protect their “fifth wall” investments with vigor.

In response, flooring suppliers have unveiled waterproof or highly water-resistant flooring products to market, each laden with additional benefits. From rigid core to hardwood, there’s a variety of options for retailers and their customers to choose from.

Following is a curated sample of some of those options.

Cali

The new and improved Cali Vinyl Windansea collection (formerly Mute Step) features a stronger SPC core, allowing for faster, easier installations. Composed of a blend of limestone, pure polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and other stabilizers, the Windansea core boasts an extra-high density, which boosts stability and resistance to damage. Made from pure PVC, rather than recycled materials or fillers, the core contains stabilizers including calcium carbonate to improve performance. Built-in indentation resistance helps planks withstand pet claws, falling objects and heavy furniture. The core makes planks extra stable and resistant to changes in home temperature and humidity. This makes the flooring suitable for every room in every season and climate. Planks can be installed right out of the box without any acclimation time. Like all Cali Vinyl collections, Windansea is also 100% waterproof.

Classen

The Uberwood collection aims to open up a completely new era for core boards. The high-density, wood-based core board was specially developed to meet the requirement of waterproofness. The core board, which was specially developed for the demands of Uberwood, features the company’s patented Megaloc Aqua Protect installation system—guaranteeing waterproofing for up to one week. As a sophisticated product, this innovation aims to set new standards for the market. Classen’s quality standards go even further: all floors are free of PVC and harmful substances and, thus, ensure a healthy and excellent indoor climate. Numerous independent certifications confirm this, according to the company. To ensure first-class sound quality in the room, Uberwood is equipped with a 2mm pad for sound absorption.

COREtec

COREtec offers 100% waterproof flooring designed not to swell, expand or contract when exposed to water. This is possible because all COREtec floors have one of three differentiated waterproof cores that protect against moisture, accidents and spills. The three cores of COREtec include a waterproof foamed core (WPC), a solid polymer core (SPC) and a mineral core.

The COREtec Originals (WPC) collection started it all and features top-notch warmth, comfort and sound absorption in addition to providing 100% waterproof, kidproof, petproof capabilities. Built for high-traffic areas or commercial environments, the COREtec PRO (SPC) collection is exceptionally strong, durable and dent resistant. The brand’s newest core innovation (mineral core) offers dimensional stability, rigidity and various finish options in addition to being 100% waterproof. Styles featuring COREtec’s mineral core include the COREtec Stone and COREtec Advanced+ collections.

Mohawk

Featuring an SPC core with 20-mil wear layer, Mohawk’s SolidTech is an easy-to-clean and easy-to-install waterproof floor that is perfect for any room of the home. Users can experience the joy of waterproof with added WetProtect technology plus stain, scratch and antimicrobial protection on select tiers.

The Essentials tier is inherently waterproof and optimal for wet areas, such as basements and bathrooms. SolidTech Essentials products also feature everyday wear and tear protection and All Pet Protection & Warranty. The SolidTech Select and Plus tiers now also feature WetProtect.

WetProtect is designed to provide the tightest locking system of any hard surface flooring—preventing the need to replace and reinstall due to damaged subfloors. The proprietary waterproof finish repels water away from the joints and traps moisture on the surface, where it can evaporate or be easily cleaned. WetProtect also offers the only lifetime warranty for the surface and subfloor.

MSI

Smithcliffs by MSI is billed as a next-generation waterproof hybrid rigid core product that delivers a heightened experience for the consumer. Smithcliffs combines a proprietary formulation of polymers, forming a polymerized core and a new, patent-pending technology that MSI calls DryLuxe—which delivers waterproof performance and extreme performance against, as one example, scratch resistance. Smithcliffs’ patent-pending DryLuxe core technology aims to break new ground in the waterproof product category in that it is waterproof right out of the carton. Smithcliffs with its DryLuxe core and a closed-cell attached pad is designed as the total package.

NovaFloor Dansbee

Known for its commitment to style, quality, innovation and sustainability, NovaFloor’s best-selling Dansbee collection offers style with organic visuals, generous proportions, trending blonde tones and rich patinas inspired by SoCal living, which are paired with exceptional comfort and durability. What’s more, thanks to its dense waterproof core, users don’t have to worry about splashes and spills.

Packed for performance, NovaFloor’s proprietary UV-cured polyurethane coating provides excellent resistance against the daily wear and tear that occurs in the busiest households. The product is backed by a limited lifetime residential warranty and 10-year light commercial warranty.

In addition to providing a visually appealing, waterproof product, NovaFloor is proud to continue in its mission to keep families healthy and the earth habitable. Dansbee is FloorScore, Greenguard Gold and Assure Certified Assure Certified.

TRUCOR Refined

The Dixie Group’s TRUCOR Refined is a waterproof flooring option billed as both stylish and sustainable. The company’s proprietary waterproof core is made up of premium fiberglass and copper powder as well as other propriety, non-PVC products.

Fiberglass is a highly versatile material that’s readily available thanks to its major component: silicon dioxide, also known as common sand. This makes it a cost-effective option while also being eco-friendly, as it can be made from recycled materials.

The company has also incorporated copper powder into its mineral fiber core, suspended in a solvent epoxy resin. This unique combination ensures that the flooring is not only waterproof but also incredibly durable. The copper powder increases the strength and resistance of the core, ensuring it can withstand heavy foot traffic, spills and everyday wear and tear.

Välinge Hardened Wood Floors

Välinge’s Hardened Wood Floors feature Woodura surface technology and the company’s 5G Dry fold-down installation system, which provides enhanced water resistance by preventing water from penetrating into the joints of the floor panels. With greater protection to withstand the mess of everyday chaos such as spills, this innovation makes floors both incredibly easy to install and to live with. In wood-based flooring products, 5G Dry contributes to significantly lower edge swelling, thereby ensuring the floor both looks and feels better despite being subjected to accidents and other events resulting from everyday use. The line also includes a high-moisture-resistant Compositek core and is available in 11 unique designs and sizes reaching up to XXL formats.

Wellmade HDPC/SPC Waterproof Vinyl Plank

At its core, Wellmade’s patented HDPC/SPC “closed-cell” construction is 100% waterproof, providing increased density and excellent thermal properties that yield a dimensionally stable floor that installs without acclimation right out of the box. Extreme impact and dent resistance make the product ideal for high-traffic and commercial applications while performing exceptionally well in areas prone to temperature fluctuations and/or direct sunlight. Made in the USA, HDPC Waterproof Vinyl Plank is a non-toxic flooring material backed by the GreenGuard Gold certification for indoor air quality. Install with confidence in the most demanding environments, including kitchen, bath, three-season rooms and below-grade basements. The product carries a comprehensive lifetime residential warranty and 10-year light commercial warranty.