Barlinek Group signs i4F digital printing license

By FCNews Staff
digital printingTurnhout, Belgium—The Barlinek Group, a leading manufacturers of multi-layer parquet, has signed an i4F digital printing technologies cluster license agreement for the use of Hymmen digital printing and digital embossing equipment. Barlinek is installing the Hymmen digital printing line at its facility in Poland and is expected to begin SPC production in Q4 2023. Production capacity is estimated to exceed 10 million square meters per year.

“Barlinek’s forward-looking strategy aligns perfectly with its decision to sign up as one of our licensees for digital printing technologies,” said John Rietveldt, i4F’s CEO. “Digital printing is defining the future of flooring as it enables limitless designs as well as embossing-in-register flexibility on a wide range of materials. This means faster response times to customer requests and market trends while maintaining high quality and profitability.”

Barlinek said it selected Hymmen equipment, with an i4F digital printing technologies license, as part of its growth strategy to extend market reach through scalable, high-quality personalization. New digitally printed embossed-in-register collections will enable Barlinek to deliver tailored design collections in flexible batch sizes while maintaining the highest quality and cost-effectiveness. This greatly contributes to Barlinek’s ever-expanding décor portfolio in premium wood and vinyl.

The Barlinek Group serves both the residential and commercial sectors including office buildings, hotels, shopping malls as well as shops, cinemas, theaters, fitness clubs, dance halls, squash courts and museums in the United States as well as across Europe.

“Our greatest strength is quality,” said Wojciech Michalowski, Barlinek’s Group’s CEO. “We can now take this market advantage to new heights by being able to cater to specific customer—even individual—tastes and needs. We will be able to produce exactly the right amount of more collections in beautifully textured digitally printed décors. No waste, no unnecessary costs—just happier customers.”

