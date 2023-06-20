Unilin, Swiss Krono enter licensing contract

By FCNews Staff
Home News Unilin, Swiss Krono enter licensing contract

swiss kronoWaregem, Belgium—Unilin Technologies, the IP and technology division of Mohawk Industries, announced the signing of a digital printing licensing contract with Swiss Krono, a leading global manufacturer of innovative flooring solutions. The agreement grants Swiss Krono access to Unilin Technologies’ comprehensive digital printing patent portfolio for its past and future roll-to-roll digital printing activities.

“We are thrilled to enter into this agreement with Unilin Technologies,” said Max von Tippelskirch, member of the executive committee at Swiss Krono. “It will allow us to meet the evolving demands of our customers under the safe umbrella of the strong patent portfolio of Unilin Technologies. This agreement gives us the opportunity to further enhance our product offerings with captivating designs and superior printing capabilities, strengthening our position as an industry leader.”

Bart Van der Stockt, president of Unilin Technologies, added, “We are excited to extend our partnership with Swiss Krono and provide them access to our comprehensive digital printing patent portfolio. Our licensing partnership with Swiss Krono started many years ago and we are very happy that we are able to continue to offer new innovations to our partners that are benefiting our wonderful industry.“

Previous articleBuilder confidence grows in June
Next articleMILEstone launches Bestow, first designer collection

RELATED ARTICLES

Laminate

Unilin licenses Unicoat technology to Camsan Ordu

FCNews Staff - 0
Waregem, Belgium—Unilin Technologies, the IP and technology division of Mohawk Industries, has signed a licensing agreement with Camsan Ordu, a prominent manufacturer in the...
Read more
Featured Post

Unilin, Barberan tout digital printing capabilities

Steve Feldman - 0
Barcelona, Spain— Unilin Technologies, the IP and technology arm of Mohawk Industries, and its digital printing partner Barberán recently hosted an open house here...
Read more
News

Unilin, PREWI partner on ClickControl device

FCNews Staff - 0
Waregem, Belgium—Unilin Technologies, the IP and technology division of Mohawk Industries, is expanding its partnerships with the addition of PREWI, a manufacturer of quality...
Read more

Must Read

Column

How to avoid moisture problems in wood

FCNews Columnist - 0
Many years ago, back in Germany, we had a Pitch Pine floor with planks about 6 inches wide and gaps between the planks almost...
Read more
Commercial

Aladdin Commercial introduces Find A Way collection

FCNews Staff - 0
Calhoun, Ga.—Aladdin Commercial is releasing a new, exclusive soft surface collection. The Find A Way collection draws inspiration from a calming aesthetic—designed to blend...
Read more
News

MILEstone launches Bestow, first designer collection

FCNews Staff - 0
Clarksville, Tenn.—Via MILEstone’s Design Advisory Council (DAC), the company has officially launched its first collaborative tile collection, Bestow, with Jennifer Farris, principal of Bandura...
Read more
News

Unilin, Swiss Krono enter licensing contract

FCNews Staff - 0
Waregem, Belgium—Unilin Technologies, the IP and technology division of Mohawk Industries, announced the signing of a digital printing licensing contract with Swiss Krono, a...
Read more
Featured Post

Builder confidence grows in June

FCNews Staff - 0
Washington, D.C.—Solid demand, a lack of existing inventory and improving supply chain efficiency helped shift builder confidence into positive territory for the first time...
Read more
News

Alliance Flooring raises funds for Joni and Friends

FCNews Staff - 0
Chattanooga, Tenn.—Alliance Flooring and its family of members recently donated over $15,000 to Joni and Friends, a charity dedicated to caring for kids and...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X