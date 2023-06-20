Unilin, Swiss Krono enter licensing contract

Waregem, Belgium—Unilin Technologies, the IP and technology division of Mohawk Industries, announced the signing of a digital printing licensing contract with Swiss Krono, a leading global manufacturer of innovative flooring solutions. The agreement grants Swiss Krono access to Unilin Technologies’ comprehensive digital printing patent portfolio for its past and future roll-to-roll digital printing activities.

“We are thrilled to enter into this agreement with Unilin Technologies,” said Max von Tippelskirch, member of the executive committee at Swiss Krono. “It will allow us to meet the evolving demands of our customers under the safe umbrella of the strong patent portfolio of Unilin Technologies. This agreement gives us the opportunity to further enhance our product offerings with captivating designs and superior printing capabilities, strengthening our position as an industry leader.”

Bart Van der Stockt, president of Unilin Technologies, added, “We are excited to extend our partnership with Swiss Krono and provide them access to our comprehensive digital printing patent portfolio. Our licensing partnership with Swiss Krono started many years ago and we are very happy that we are able to continue to offer new innovations to our partners that are benefiting our wonderful industry.“