Watch: Cali Longboards strikes a cord

By FCNews Staff
Home News Watch: Cali Longboards strikes a cord

There’s a good reason Longboards remains a Cali classic and a top-selling collection. (Actually, several good reasons.) This favorite Cali Vinyl line features colors made for effortless designing, with shades and textures inspired by driftwood, sand and other coastal influences.

At 70 7/8 x 9, the longer/wider rigid core planks are also Cali’s biggest waterproof SKUs—delivering the best value per square foot. Plus, the collection comes with stand-out, surf-themed showroom displays that infuse some fun into the floor shopping experience.

