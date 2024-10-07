The 2024 NAFCD Annual Convention welcomes first-time exhibitors

New Orleans, La.—The NAFCD + NBMDA Annual Convention will introduce some new exhibiting companies at this year’s annual convention, held here, Oct. 24. The Exhibit Hall is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Hyatt Regency New Orleans’ Elite Hall.

Within the group of current exhibitors offering innovative products and services to members, NAFCD is set to be showcasing 22 new companies.

The first-time exhibitors include:

Argo Fine Imports

Balena Floors

BHD International

BlueVolt

D-Cut Products

DMX Membranes Limited

Durato

Greenview Floors International

Greenweel Easiklip

Haro Flooring

Innovative Flooring Supply Inc.

Invictus Laminate Flooring

Kahrs Hard Surface Flooring

Lauson Flooring

LICO Floor and Wall Innovations

ONN Surfaces

OptimoRoute

QT Sound Control

Sampco

Tai Chang Colorful Press

TIER Element PVC-Free Flooring

Ultimate Floors

NAFCD executive vice president Michael Wilbur said he expects attendees will be able to make beneficial discussions during the Exhibit Hall hours. “Ultimately, the goal of the Annual Convention is to make connections that will grow and strengthen the distribution channel,” he said. “NAFCD hopes that our members will take advantage of the opportunity to partner with these new participants and grow their business together.”