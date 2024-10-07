The 2024 NAFCD Annual Convention welcomes first-time exhibitors

New Orleans, La.—The NAFCD + NBMDA Annual Convention will introduce some new exhibiting companies at this year’s annual convention, held here, Oct. 24. The Exhibit Hall is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Hyatt Regency New Orleans’ Elite Hall.
Within the group of current exhibitors offering innovative products and services to members, NAFCD is set to be showcasing 22 new companies.
The first-time exhibitors include:
- Argo Fine Imports
- Balena Floors
- BHD International
- BlueVolt
- D-Cut Products
- DMX Membranes Limited
- Durato
- Greenview Floors International
- Greenweel Easiklip
- Haro Flooring
- Innovative Flooring Supply Inc.
- Invictus Laminate Flooring
- Kahrs Hard Surface Flooring
- Lauson Flooring
- LICO Floor and Wall Innovations
- ONN Surfaces
- OptimoRoute
- QT Sound Control
- Sampco
- Tai Chang Colorful Press
- TIER Element PVC-Free Flooring
- Ultimate Floors
NAFCD executive vice president Michael Wilbur said he expects attendees will be able to make beneficial discussions during the Exhibit Hall hours. “Ultimately, the goal of the Annual Convention is to make connections that will grow and strengthen the distribution channel,” he said. “NAFCD hopes that our members will take advantage of the opportunity to partner with these new participants and grow their business together.”