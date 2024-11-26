NAFCD distributors encouraged to attend TISE 2025

Las Vegas—Distributors who are members of the North American Association of Floor Covering Distributors (NAFCD) will receive half off their Expo Pass to TISE 2025 if they register before December 8, 2024.

The annual event takes place from January 28-30, 2025, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center here. Attendees can expect ample time to build relationships, see brand-new product launches and learn about the latest trends coming to the floor covering industry.

Along with attending the event at a steeply discounted rate, NAFCD distributor members will also have the opportunity to enter the exhibit hall an hour before the general public.

Members also have access to the NAFCD Distributor Lounge, located at Booth #100 in the exhibit hall. This intimate space is meant to allow members to host small meetings, enjoy free snacks and beverages, connect with other members, learn about NAFCD programs and find out what to expect from next year’s 2025 NAFCD Annual Convention.

NAFCD executive vice president Michael Wilbur said that this exhibition is an excellent opportunity for distributor members. “We are pleased to partner with Informa for TISE 2025 and cannot wait to meet up with our members in Vegas this upcoming January,” he said.

