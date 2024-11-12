Unilin receives patent allowance for PET-based flooring

Waregem, Belgium—Unilin Technologies, the intellectual property division of Unilin, has received a notice of allowance for a new patent—US 18/450,106. This patent, soon to be officially granted, according to Unilin, covers the recently introduced flooring products made from PET polymers—such as PETG and R-PET—with a locking system. The patent will be available for licensing exclusively through Unilin for the production of any type of PET-based flooring.

“We’re excited to see this new technology making its way into the flooring market, as it offers manufacturers and distributors a distinctive, sustainable and PVC-free alternative,” said Floris Koopmans, sales and marketing director at Unilin Technologies.

This notice of allowance reflects Unilin’s commitment to sustainable innovation and its dedication to eco-friendly materials. Unilin will bring this new patented technology to market as “P-SPC” (PET-based Solid Polymer Composite). By opening up this technology as a licensable solution, Unilin offers their licensees an eco-friendly, PVC-free product with the look and feel known from SPC products at a comparable investment rate.

All traditional Unilin locking technologies can be incorporated into PET-based products, which can also be finished with a wide variety of industry-standard top layers, including PETG, melamine and digitally printed surfaces.