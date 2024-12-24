How to leverage AI to improve efficiency

It’s fascinating how technology has transformed the writing and editing process over the years. In 1982, I was using a word processor to produce documents. It was a significant leap forward in efficiency compared to a typewriter. I took the manuscript to a friend with a computer and he edited on a computer screen. What a revolution!

It’s amazing how far we’ve come since then, with advanced software tools and collaborative editing platforms making the process even more streamlined and efficient. Now we have artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT and the like. It was founded by a group of entrepreneurs and backed by several investors with Microsoft being the most notable. ChatGPT can collect information on anything within legal and ethical boundaries. (I found out exactly what this meant when I asked if it could make me a better bank robber. It told me it wasn’t within its legal/ethical constraints.)

ChatGPT’s capabilities go beyond just research, writing and composition. Need a training program? Give ChatGPT some ideas about what you want in it and how it will produce it. Then you can go back in and edit. Need PowerPoint slides? It can create those for you as well. I asked it to design a seminar on sustainability and environmental issues for realtors and within three seconds it provided my first draft. I asked for slides, and it produced those also.

Do you have trouble interviewing? I’m often asked: “I’m going to interview someone for a sales position in flooring, but I’m not sure what to ask. Trust me, ChatGPT can give you some clever ideas. Again, you can edit the questions and add to it. You can even say things like, “I need more info.” It can help guide you through the process.

What about content creation? Are you struggling with material for blogs for social media updates? Just give your ChatGPT a subject and it will produce a blog for you. Think of all the time you will save and how professional they will look. It saves you time by doing your research and then putting it in a form you can use. I suggest you add your “spin” on it, so it sounds like you. You can also ask ChatGPT to change the voice of the article for you.

Need a letter written? I asked it to tell me how to grieve my taxes in Albany, N.Y., where I live. It knew what I should do and told me how to do it. It helped me with an outline I could work with.

How about market research? Need some help analyzing customer feedback, trends and competitor strategies? It can handle all that as well. Do you have a sensitive email or letter that you must write? ChatGPT can put together a letter for you that will get you started. Again, review it, add what you need and put it back through the ChatGPT program. You can keep editing, changing the voice and adding your own “spin” on whatever you’re doing. I suggest you try it with a subject and see what ideas it gives you.

But perhaps the best thing about ChatGPT is it can improve your efficiency and reduce human error. I’m well aware of the more sinister applications of chatbots, but it’s all about how you use the technology. Anything (legal) that gives you a competitive advantage, saves you time and makes you more efficient in your day-to-day operations is a plus in my book.

Lisbeth Calandrino has been promoting retail strategies for the last 20 years. To have her speak at your business or to schedule a consultation, contact her at lcalandrino@nycap.rr.com.