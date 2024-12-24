How to leverage AI to improve efficiency

By FCNews Columnist
HomeColumnHow to leverage AI to improve efficiency

AIIt’s fascinating how technology has transformed the writing and editing process over the years. In 1982, I was using a word processor to produce documents. It was a significant leap forward in efficiency compared to a typewriter. I took the manuscript to a friend with a computer and he edited on a computer screen. What a revolution! 

It’s amazing how far we’ve come since then, with advanced software tools and collaborative editing platforms making the process even more streamlined and efficient. Now we have artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT and the like. It was founded by a group of entrepreneurs and backed by several investors with Microsoft being the most notable. ChatGPT can collect information on anything within legal and ethical boundaries. (I found out exactly what this meant when I asked if it could make me a better bank robber. It told me it wasn’t within its legal/ethical constraints.) 

ChatGPT’s capabilities go beyond just research, writing and composition. Need a training program? Give ChatGPT some ideas about what you want in it and how it will produce it. Then you can go back in and edit. Need PowerPoint slides? It can create those for you as well. I asked it to design a seminar on sustainability and environmental issues for realtors and within three seconds it provided my first draft. I asked for slides, and it produced those also. 

Do you have trouble interviewing? I’m often asked: “I’m going to interview someone for a sales position in flooring, but I’m not sure what to ask. Trust me, ChatGPT can give you some clever ideas. Again, you can edit the questions and add to it. You can even say things like, “I need more info.” It can help guide you through the process. 

What about content creation? Are you struggling with material for blogs for social media updates? Just give your ChatGPT a subject and it will produce a blog for you. Think of all the time you will save and how professional they will look. It saves you time by doing your research and then putting it in a form you can use. I suggest you add your “spin” on it, so it sounds like you. You can also ask ChatGPT to change the voice of the article for you. 

Need a letter written? I asked it to tell me how to grieve my taxes in Albany, N.Y., where I live. It knew what I should do and told me how to do it. It helped me with an outline I could work with. 

How about market research? Need some help analyzing customer feedback, trends and competitor strategies? It can handle all that as well. Do you have a sensitive email or letter that you must write? ChatGPT can put together a letter for you that will get you started. Again, review it, add what you need and put it back through the ChatGPT program. You can keep editing, changing the voice and adding your own “spin” on whatever you’re doing. I suggest you try it with a subject and see what ideas it gives you.

But perhaps the best thing about ChatGPT is it can improve your efficiency and reduce human error. I’m well aware of the more sinister applications of chatbots, but it’s all about how you use the technology. Anything (legal) that gives you a competitive advantage, saves you time and makes you more efficient in your day-to-day operations is a plus in my book.

Lisbeth Calandrino has been promoting retail strategies for the last 20 years. To have her speak at your business or to schedule a consultation, contact her at lcalandrino@nycap.rr.com.

Previous article
What’s next: First look at 2025 flooring introductions

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Column

WOFB: A journey of resilience and empowerment (part 2)

FCNews Columnist - 0
(Second of two parts) Whether I’m helping people rebuild their homes or supporting individuals through personal transitions, I see my role as one of...
Read more
Featured Post

What’s next: First look at 2025 flooring introductions

Ken Ryan - 0
Is 2025 the year carpet makes its long-awaited comeback? Can laminate continue its momentum? Is WPC primed for a rebound? And let’s not forget...
Read more
Al's Column

FCEF shares success stories in collaboration

FCNews Columnist - 0
The flooring industry is making waves in workforce development, thanks to the Basic Floor Covering Installation Program supported by the Floor Covering Education Foundation...
Read more
Column

Yet another visit from St. Nicholas

Steve Feldman - 0
Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house We were thanking our advertisers but not Mullican or Kraus. Most of our accounts had stepped...
Read more
Installation

Unilin terminates SPC license agreements

FCNews Staff - 0
Waregem, Belgium—Unilin Technologies has terminated its license agreements with seven SPC flooring manufacturers: Hubei Zong Tong Shu New Material, Wuxi Kexiangaineng New Material, Anhui...
Read more
News

Tile of Spain releases Digital Look Book volume four

FCNews Staff - 0
Miami, Fla.—Tile of Spain USA has announced the fourth edition of its Digital Look Book, an esteemed catalog that highlights various collections from Spanish...
Read more

As seen in

Dec. 16/23, 2024

DOWNLOAD

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X