Integrating your legacy software with a new CRM

By FCNews Columnist
CRMA new customer relationship management (CRM) system promises to transform your sales, marketing and operational efficiency. However, as a flooring retailer or contractor, you may wonder how this modern tool integrates with the legacy software systems you’ve relied on for years.

Let’s explore strategies to bridge this gap and unlock the full potential of CRM systems tailored for the flooring industry.

In most flooring businesses, the IT ecosystem is a patchwork of various tools that often lack seamless integration. The main challenge of these systems is they often operate in silos, relying on manual data entry that is time-consuming and error-prone. The good news is that several integration approaches can synchronize these legacy systems with a new CRM, turning it into a central hub for your operations.

Here are practical strategies:

  • ERP Systems: If your flooring business uses an ERP system, retain it and plan for integration with the new CRM. Use manual file exchanges (e.g., CSV) as a starting point, or automate with API calls for seamless data flow.
  • QuickBooks/Xero/Sage: For financial software, leverage your CRM’s built-in integration functionality. Many CRMs offer API-based integration for accurate financial data exchange.
  • Estimating software: Integrate estimating software with your CRM by exporting data files for manual uploads or automating the process through cloud-based APIs.
  • Calendar and scheduling: Many CRMs integrate with tools like Google Calendar and Outlook for streamlined scheduling and team coordination.
  • Email integration: Most CRMs support integration with Gmail, Outlook, and other email platforms, centralizing communication efforts.
  • Trade-specific CRM solutions: Replacing generic systems with a CRM tailored for flooring businesses can streamline operations by consolidating estimating, product catalog management, quotes, and scheduling into one platform.
  • Other integration options: Platforms like Zapier can connect tools and automate workflows but may require programming skills and incur additional costs.

The power of CRM integration

Efficient integration reduces manual data entry, minimizes errors and improves productivity. A well-integrated CRM becomes a single source of truth, streamlining operations and enhancing collaboration.

Following are some of the key benefits for flooring businesses:

  1. Enhanced sales performance: Centralized data allows the sales team to focus on closing deals.
  2. Team alignment: Integration ensures all departments operate from the same playbook.
  3. Operational efficiency: Automated workflows save time, reduce costs, and eliminate bottlenecks.

Select a CRM tailored to the flooring industry, with features such as integrated estimating tools, product catalog and inventory management, installation scheduling, vendor coordination and robust reporting. A specialized CRM simplifies implementation and accelerates ROI.

Adopting a new CRM system doesn’t mean leaving your legacy systems behind. With the right integration strategies, you can build a unified, efficient IT ecosystem. For flooring retailers and contractors, a trade-specific CRM is a smart investment that drives sales, aligns teams and streamlines operations, ensuring long-term success.

Steven Wang is CEO of Measure Square Corp, a takeoff estimating and flooring job CRM software company since 2002. He may be reached at: steven@measuresquare.com.

IFC moves into 2025 with a plan
FCNews asks: What’s the next big thing for your business in 2025?

