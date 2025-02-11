Cain & Bultman joins Fuse Alliance

By FCNews Staff
Cain & BultmanJacksonville, Fla.—Cain & Bultman, a leading distributor of commercial and residential flooring, has recently joined Fuse Alliance, a collaborative network of commercial flooring contractors.

“We are incredibly proud to join the esteemed Fuse Alliance network,” said Paul Walker, president of Cain & Bultman. “This partnership aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing exceptional service and support to our valued customers. By leveraging the strength of the Fuse Alliance, we will be able to offer our partners a compelling value proposition and access to a diverse portfolio of high-quality products that will drive profitable growth.”

As a regional preferred supplier, Cain & Bultman will serve Fuse members in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and Alabama.

“We are thrilled to welcome Cain & Bultman to the Fuse Alliance,” said Geoff Gordon, executive director of Fuse Alliance. “Their commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction perfectly complements the values of our network. We look forward to a successful and mutually beneficial partnership.”

News

Classen Group, i4F strengthen patent partnership

FCNews Staff - 0
Kaisersesch, Germany—Classen Group, producer of flooring and wall coverings, alongside i4F, a group of companies providing patents and technologies to the flooring industry, announced...
Read more
Column

Qualifying for a business income tax deduction

FCNews Columnist - 0
With tax season approaching, it’s time to start thinking about deductions you might be able to take on your 2024 tax returns. A big...
Read more
News

T&F Lumber Company joins NWFA program

FCNews Staff - 0
St. Charles, Mo.—T&F Lumber Company has earned the NWFA/NOFMA Mill Certification from the National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA). “NWFA is pleased to welcome T&F Lumber...
Read more
Installation

FCITS to offer comprehensive training in March

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—FCITS (Flooring Consultants and Inspection Training Services) has announced its upcoming Complete Flooring Inspector Certification Course, taking place from March 3–7, here. This course includes...
Read more
News

TCNA honors John Sanders for 22 years of service

FCNews Staff - 0
Ílhavo, Portugal—The Tile Council of North America (TCNA) recently honored John Sanders for 22 years of service to the International Organization for Standardization’s Technical...
Read more
Featured Post

Tuesday Tips: The power of encouragement

FCNews Staff - 0
https://youtu.be/1cetB-JkRhM Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer...
Read more

