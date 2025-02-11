Cain & Bultman joins Fuse Alliance

Jacksonville, Fla.—Cain & Bultman, a leading distributor of commercial and residential flooring, has recently joined Fuse Alliance, a collaborative network of commercial flooring contractors.

“We are incredibly proud to join the esteemed Fuse Alliance network,” said Paul Walker, president of Cain & Bultman. “This partnership aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing exceptional service and support to our valued customers. By leveraging the strength of the Fuse Alliance, we will be able to offer our partners a compelling value proposition and access to a diverse portfolio of high-quality products that will drive profitable growth.”

As a regional preferred supplier, Cain & Bultman will serve Fuse members in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and Alabama.

“We are thrilled to welcome Cain & Bultman to the Fuse Alliance,” said Geoff Gordon, executive director of Fuse Alliance. “Their commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction perfectly complements the values of our network. We look forward to a successful and mutually beneficial partnership.”