T&F Lumber Company joins NWFA program

By FCNews Staff
T&F LumberSt. Charles, Mo.—T&F Lumber Company has earned the NWFA/NOFMA Mill Certification from the National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA).

“NWFA is pleased to welcome T&F Lumber Company to the NWFA/NOFMA certification program,” said Michael Martin, NWFA president and CEO. “Real North American solid hardwood flooring is beautiful, durable and sustainable. When you couple these unique attributes with the quality assurance of NOFMA certification, you get an unbeatable product that’s easy to maintain, adds value to the home and provides a lifetime of memories.”

The NWFA/NOFMA certification is meant to ensure that a manufacturer’s wood flooring meets or exceeds industry standards for grade, configuration, moisture content and average board length. Certified mills must meet rigorous production standards and are inspected at least 2x per year to ensure consistent grade standards are maintained.

“T&F Lumber Company is proud to join the distinguished ranks of NWFA/NOFMA-certified mills,” said William Faircloth, president of T&F Lumber Company. “For more than a century, NOFMA has set the gold standard for quality and consistency in the wood flooring industry. Achieving this certification reflects our unwavering commitment to producing exceptional flooring products that meet the highest industry standards while honoring the legacy of excellence established by NOFMA.”

