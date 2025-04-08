AHSG/Commercial USA announce Gladden Group partnership

Roswell, Ga.—American Home Surfaces Group (AHSG) and Commercial USA announced a strategic partnership with Gladden Group, a full-service brand consulting and marketing agency, to lead and enhance the communication efforts across both organizations.

This partnership underscores the AHSG and Commercial USA commitment to growth, innovation and value for their retail members and supplier partners in the flooring industry. Gladden Group was selected for its proven expertise in crafting strategic marketing solutions that drive measurable results, particularly within the residential and commercial flooring sectors and the built environment industry.

“As we continue to expand and adapt in a dynamic market, aligning with a marketing partner that understands our industry and vision is crucial,” said Tony Wright, president of AHSG and Commercial USA. “Gladden Group’s experience and innovative approach make them an ideal partner to elevate our brand and communication strategies.”

Gladden Group will spearhead various initiatives, including brand positioning and integrated marketing strategies and support key projects reinforcing AHSG and Commercial USA’s industry leadership. Their scope will encompass digital communications, visual identity, internal alignment and external messaging to ensure brand consistency and marketing impact across all media channels and platforms.

“We are honored to collaborate with AHSG and Commercial USA,” said Seth Gladden, founder and CEO of Gladden Group. “These organizations have a significant impact in the flooring industry, and we are excited to contribute to their continued success by enhancing their branding and marketing efforts.”